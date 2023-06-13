From a spike in scarlet fever to hope after layoffs, from skepticism over the Salamanca Mall to welcoming the Great Race, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
June 12 — There are 55 cases of scarlet fever in Olean, a higher total than for weeks past, it was reported at the offices of the health department. Eight new cases were reported yesterday. The health department declares the spread of the disease is due to persons breaking quarantine in absolute disregard of the safety and health of the city generally. In other news, a wire report indicates that British researchers may have discovered the germ that causes scarlet fever, a step on the road to defeating it.
June 14 — The Rock City road improvement work is progressing rapidly, town board members said. With favorable weather, a mile of base will be completed in another week. The town board adopted a resolution to request the mayor and Common Council of Olean build three-quarters of a mile of improved road up to the town line to connect with the Rock City road. Board members also thanked the Olean Automobile Club for cooperating with town officials in making progress on getting the road improved for car travel.
1948
June 12 — Clark Brothers will be hiring upward of 100 men from the now-closed Thatcher Glass Co., company officials announced. Clark Brothers hiring managers reported the company has been happy to take in laid off workers from the plant, including 75 who were laid off last October. The employees will be assigned to the Clark tool rooms and production work. The additional employees will boost Clark to more than 1,600. Company officials announced, however, they do not plan to employ any women laid off by Thatcher’s.
June 18 — This year will be the 67th summer in which Olean families will invite Fresh Air Children into their homes, the first boys and girls having come here in 1882. The Olean Democrat of July 23, 1885, describes in detail the arrival of 46 youngsters at the Erie station when representatives of 26 Olean families drove their carriages to the station to meet the train from New York City. That year saw 262 children on the train, with those remaining having breakfast in the village of Hornellsville (now the city of Hornell) before continuing the trip west.
1973
June 14 — A new charter for Cattaraugus County would hire a full-time county manager if it is approved. The charter draft, which will be discussed behind closed doors with the County Charter Commission later this month, would give 21 powers to the manager, including overseeing day to day operations, negotiating with unions, appointing department and agency heads with confirmation, and heading the annual budget process. Also new under the charter would be a Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and a law department.
June 16 — Almost 20 retailers agreed to leases in the new Salamanca Mall, with Bradner’s opening its doors in April to large crowds. But local retailers are cautious about signing leases on the site. Rents in the mall are $3 to $4 per square foot — more than double that of Main Street storefronts — and proprietors reported concerns over even-higher rents as lease payments to the Seneca Nation of Indians increase each year under a 50-year agreement. Bennett Delle Bovi, vice president of the William F. Caldwell firm that owns the mall, noted with disgust that city URA Chairman Thomas O’Rourke chose to lease a Main Street storefront for a pizza restaurant instead of moving to the mall, which was the result of his push for the city’s urban renewal plan.
1998
June 12 — Thousands pack downtown as 70 vintage automobiles made their way along Olean’s North Union Street as part of the 16th annual Great Race. “Isn’t this great? This is wonderful. It’s nice to see some excitement down here,” said Mayor James Griffin. The race, a 4,000-mile trek from Washington to Boston, is in its second-to-last day, and drivers looked weary as they came into town. “When you’re preparing for the race, you’re thinking about the durability of the car, but this is a real endurance test for the teams,” said racer Mike Sparks, driving a 1928 Ford Model A Speedster. “It demands your constant attention and just about all of your energy.”
June 14 — There’s a reason the Palace Theater was condemned two years ago, said Olean Code Enforcement Officer Christopher Young, throwing water on efforts by supporters of saving the structure from being demolished for a drug store. “I wouldn’t have placed placards on the building condemning it if I didn’t think it was a dangerous building,” he said. “I know it’s a landmark and people want it saved, but they have to realize it will cost millions to make it a livable and useful building again.” The 81-year-old theater that once hosted vaudeville shows and war bond rallies would be leveled for the Eckerd’s, later a Rite-Aid store.