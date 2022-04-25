From moonshine in teacups to the whirlybirds of the future, from the start of urban renewal demolitions to a gamble on city finances, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
April 25 — Moonshine in teacups at meal times at a local restaurant have the owner in hot water. Gatano Lorenzini, proprietor of a West State restaurant between Union and First streets, paid a $100 fine and will do 30 days in the county jail for violating the city soft drink ordinance. A bartender at the restaurant was also arrested but later cleared of charges. Police seized four gallons of moonshine and a keg of sour wine in a raid on the restaurant. Moonshine was served in teacups in the restaurant at meal times, it was claimed, and the hooch was found at some distance from the lunchroom in the building.
April 26 — Olean will be the distribution point of the region, not Buffalo, for Standard Oil products. Company officials announced at a meeting for company agents at the Olean YMCA building that the city, home to a SOCONY refinery, will play host to big warehouses and other buildings with the goal of making this city a distribution depot. A new “Socony” motor oil is soon to hit the market with a major marketing blitz by the company, and Olean stands to be a major portion of the plan.
1947
April 25 — About 80 miles away, it is believed a new technology will make the need for a gigantic new airport at Olean obsolete — the helicopters of Bell Aircraft Corp. As city officials eye a new airport to replace the turf runway south of the Allegheny River, helicopters could prove a new airport obsolete. While helicopters are frequently seen in the skies of Olean in the 21st century with a busy heliport, one of the major users of the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport is the helicopters of Mercy Flight of Western New York for fuel, training and transfers.
May 1 — The opening of PONY League baseball will have to wait for another day. Every game in the minor league opening day schedule was rained out, with all ceremonial openings set for today. Olean’s Oilers were on the road in Bradford, while Hornell were to play at Wellsville. The Olean home opener will be on Friday with several pre-game ceremonies scheduled. The St. Bonaventure College Band will furnish music for the occasion.
1972
April 28 — A $.62 million project would join three buildings on St. Bonaventure University’s campus. A combined 80,000 square feet of new space is planned for the project, which would increase library space for 500,000 volumes, seating capacity from 225 to 800 seats, and connect Friedman Memorial Library, De la Roche Hall and Plassman Hall. University officials said the large addition would be superior to three separate additions or replacing the current buildings, as well as far cheaper. The project is planned for 1973.
April 29 — On Monday, the Stephanian and Coast-Foley buildings from 252 to 260 N. Union St. will come down to make way for urban renewal efforts. Next to fall will be the buildings between Dinty Moore’s on the corner and the Montgomery Ward warehouse on East Sullivan Street. Much of the block has been vacant after a collapse in 1971. The contract to raze the block, as well as the entire city block between the Penn Central railroad tracks and Delaware Avenue, is to be completed by July 31.
1997
April 25 — A day after a tax agreement was reached between the state and the Seneca Nation of Indians, tribal leaders reported the deal had fallen through. Gov. George Pataki’s office announced no deal had been reached at all, while SNI President Michael Schindler, in front of 250 protesters in Albany, accused Pataki of going back on his word. In other news, SNI officials urged students to ask questions and help the cause, but to avoid a repeat of a walkout of 81 Seneca students at Salamanca Central School earlier in the week.
April 30 — Facing a $400,000 shortfall in city funds, a gamble of a proposal has been placed before the Olean Common Council. Sixth Ward Alderman Gary “Casey” Jones proposed the government hold a citywide raffle to boost income in the $11.2 million budget. Under his proposal, $2 raffle tickets would be sold to the public. Sixty percent of sales would go to the city, with the remainder divided up between four winners. “I think if we could do this, we’d all make money, to be honest with you.” He noted, however, it was highly unlikely the city would be allowed to run its own lottery under state law.