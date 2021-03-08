From more busted stills to out-of-work veterans, from waiting for the airline strike to end to a good fight against a championship squad, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
March 9 — Another day, another still busted up in the North End. Except this time, Andrew Yodloski, 29, the head of the band of bootleggers, was picked up for disorderly conduct for running three stills. The 10-gallon still was running with a jug of new liquor next to it. Two others were not running. Yodloski was accused of dumping out the big still and other liquor at 250 proof, the police said, which may have been a mistake on the part of the reporter or police — that would be 125% out of a possible 100% alcohol. Two men in an assault complaint were responsible for the raid — the men said they were drunk off of Yodloski’s booze and that’s why they were fighting.
March 11 — Vacuum Oil will lay off 120 men — 20% — as officials hope to face off a business depression. The company hopes to take the men back shortly, said General Manager E.H. Wright, but the point was reached where a reduction was absolutely necessary. In addition, a raise given to employees some weeks ago — worth between 3 and 5 cents an hour — will be clipped from the pay envelopes of the men remaining.
1946
March 8 — Out-of-work veterans are growing in number in Olean, up to 431 on March 1, the U.S. Employment Service reported. That number is up from 161 at the beginning of the year. The men, who are ready, willing and able to work but haven’t found suitable employment, are about double the number of non-veterans out of work. Lamar Curtis, of the USES said that local leaders need to be aware of the problem, and the jumps are likely to continue as factories slowly revert from wartime production.
March 12 — Olean was one of the first big cities in the country to complete its 1946 Red Cross drive, breaking the quota of $29,900. Bad roads, bad weather and illness among workers hampered the campaign, but a whirlwind finish that had all the earmarks of an old-fashioned movie thriller had 15 team captains reporting record-breaking totals. Of the funds raised, almost half was raised Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The Fourth Ward collected the most among residential areas, while the Industrial Division reported $9,300.
1971
March 8 — With Mohawk Airlines on strike since November, the traffic keeping the Olean Municipal Airport open is the private industry in the area. “We handle about 30-40 aircraft daily,” said airport Manager Paul Seth. “Most of these are commercial aircraft or planes in transit.” That traffic has stagnated, he said, but at least the weather has generally cooperated through the winter. “We’ve only had to close the airport once due to bad weather. That was last Thursday.... There were 55-60 mph winds with gusts up to 80. That’s something aircraft just can’t handle.”
March 11 — Three area firefighters were hurt in a blaze that killed 50 pigs and three head of youngstock near Whitesville. Minor burns and a sprained wrist were reported among the dozens of firefighters who came out to the Allen Kear barn in the middle of the night to battle the blaze of an 80-foot barn, which housed the animals, a quantity of hay and oats, and much needed tractors and combines before the planting season. The fire was noticed by a volunteer fireman, who spotted the blaze from three miles away. Another fireman was able to get a car out of a nearby garage and drive it to safety.
1996
March 8 — City and Cattaraugus County officials are on board with a state decision to haul contaminated soil away from the former Van der Horst Plant No. 1 site. The state declared the site off Pennsylvania Avenue and Johnson Street a Superfund toxic cleanup site in the late 1980s, hoping to remove heavy metals like chromium left over from the firm’s electroplating operations. Eric Wohler, county environmental health director, said the state should have been more frequent with its tests over the years, but is glad something is being done. Cleanups in North Olean continue to this day, as current owners work to reverse the environmental damage done by the many industries that helped build the city.
March 8 — It was a better fight than expected against the No. 2 team in the country, but St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team could not hold on against UMass in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinal game. “On the whole, we played hard,” said Bona point guard Shandue McNeill, “but I don’t think we played well enough to beat them.” Umass would win the A-10 tourney and get to the Final Four, but UMass’ appearance in the tournament was vacated and wins removed due to Marcus Camby — the second overall NBA draft pick that year who collapsed before a Bonaventure game earlier in the season — accepting improper gifts.