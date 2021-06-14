From Exchange Bank rising to new heights to more homes for area vets, from a long grind in the Allegheny to too much heat for a candlemaker, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
June 14 — The transformation of the Exchange Bank building at Laurens and Union streets from a two-story into a seven-story building has been completed and the structure, which has been widened and lengthened, as well, presents an imposing appearance and impressive aspect. The walls and counters of the bank are made beautiful with the finest examples of Italian Connemara marble, installed by Italian craftsmen, to be found anywhere in the country in a building of this or any other character. Today, the bank is Community Bank, N.A.
June 15 — The body of John D. Hughes was returned from overseas to Salamanca for a military funeral. Hughes, after whom the local American Legion post is named, was one of the first local men to see service in France. His death in action occurred soon after the American forces had been engaged in battle. The funeral will take place in St. Patrick’s Church. The post would add the name Skiba to its name following the death of Salamanca’s Constant Skiba, who died in the invasion of North Africa during World War II.
1946
June 14 — The Olean Oilers extended their current winning streak to five games and moved into a fourth place tie in the PONY League standings as Russ Oppliger chalked up his sixth win, downing the Lockport Cubs, 9-3. Oppliger scattered 10 Cub bingles, while also driving in two runs of his own with a triple and a single. Jim Babcock accepted nine chances at shortstop, while racking up the team’s final run with a homer to left field. He will take a break from the team — he is to be married today and will be back next week after a honeymoon.
June 18 — Fifty federal housing units have been allocated to Olean at an estimated cost of $110,000. The units are in addition to 50 supplied by the state and now being erected on the Front Street site. The state units are for veterans and their families, while it is expected the federal units will be for veteran and civilian families amid a housing crunch in the nation. The crisis would be alleviated by increased construction by the end of 1947.
1971
June 14 — Two thousand people attended the annual Ball of Roses on the court at St. Bonaventure’s University Center to support the local hospitals. Proceeds were split evenly between the St. Francis Hospital Guild and the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary and were earmarked for coronary-intensive care unit equipment. More than 1,000 dancers flooded the floor to the syncopated rhythms of Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadians for the 3 ½-hour event. Others watched the action from the bleachers of the center.
June 17 — Russell Chaffee, 44, a Sayre, Pa. math teacher, is finding out the hard way how shallow the Allegheny River can get this time of year. He has already swum the Susquehanna, St. Lawrence Seaway and Delaware River, and now he aims to tackle the 325 miles from Port Allegany to Pittsburgh. The shallow waters and cold weather make for hard going, however. To add insult to injury, a traffic accident on the Seneca Junction bridge rained auto parts on his camp at about midnight, shaking him up.
1996
June 17 — A fire at 4 a.m. destroyed one of the candle making facilities of Northern Lights Candles on Andover Road. Besides burning off candles — the smell was noticeable across town at the Wellsville Country Club — the roof was warped and falling down. No injuries were reported, but firefighters took extra precautions due to the mold release agents used at the sand casting facility. The fire came eight months after a faulty electrical system was blamed for gutting part of the main building.
June 20 — With 600 Southern Tier building trades union members on strike, work on several large projects is being delayed. Non-union steelworkers were brought in to finish the steel frame of a wing for a new building at Olean General Hospital. Also being delayed is a $400,000 addition at Alcas Cutlery Corp. on East State Street, as well as the new Cuba-Rushford school. The disagreement is over how contracts handle subcontracting non-union labor, with unions hoping for a written form of a 40-year-old gentlemen’s agreement.