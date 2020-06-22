From stealing thousands in clothes to tales from the stalag, from the collapse of the local railroad to the loss of the fresh bread smell downtown in Olean, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
June 22 — After a 24-hour chase, the sheriff’s department has been unable to find any trace of the burglars who robbed the James McAuliffe and Son store in Allegany yesterday. The robbers are believed to have used an automobile in their getaway, and it’s thought the same gang that robbed the store a few weeks ago came back — to date, the store has been robbed seven times. Burglars piled berry crates to get through a 10-foot-high window, making off with 12 dozen women’s silk hosiery, 30 pairs each of work shoes, trousers and work shirts — about $1,000 in goods ($13,000 in today’s money).
June 24 — Olean High School conferred 11 classical and 54 academic degrees at the Haven Theatre at the 38th commencement exercises. The commencement speaker, Dr. Rush Rhees, president of the University of Rochester, told the graduates that sound moral judgement, correct knowledge of the past history of the United States and an open mind are the three great requisites in combining with experience in education and government. All three are also essential to the well-being of the country and themselves, he added.
1945
June 22 — “I worked from five o’clock in the morning until eight o’clock at night nearly every day while on a German farm while a prisoner of war,” said Pvt. Roland Roy Brundage of Belmont, home on furlough after being liberated. Captured in Italy with 60 of his company after being overwhelmed and running low on ammunition, he spent time in several camps before being sent to Stalag 7A in Moosburg, Germany. He was sent daily with 18 others to work on a farm with an aged couple. With one horse and one ox, the main output came from 20 dairy cows — with all but a quart of milk taken daily by the Nazis. A Sherman tank rolled into the camp the night of May 1, liberating the prisoners.
June 26 — The Jamestown Falcons smothered Olean’s downtrodden Oilers, 18-4, on the road in a base-running farce that lost all semblance of a ball game after a nine-run second inning. The Falcons tore through three pitchers by the fifth inning, and the players batted three times during the game — sending 13 men to the wedge in the second; and nine in the fourth and sixth. The game left the Oilers in the basement of the eight-team PONY League.
1970
June 22 — The Penn Central Transportation Co., the successor to the rail firms that built the region’s 19th century infrastructure, filed for bankruptcy after the Nixon administration walked back a promised $200 million loan. Owing about $2.5 billion long-term, and $75 million due by the end of the month, House Democrats balked at using government funds to underwrite a private business. Already declining since World War II, more harm would come to the local rail network in 1972 when major flooding disabled many points along the lines, leading to several being abandoned. Only in recent years has freight transport returned, with passenger service a long-distant memory.
June 24 — Diplomas were presented to 285 seniors at the 88th commencement exercises at Olean High School. Valedictorian Mary Bilotta, noting the troubles nationwide involving race and war-related protests such as at the recent Kent State shooting, said “the solution to many of these problems lies in education and education which has as a primary goal the development of virtues. The virtues that appear most important in human relations are selflessness, humaneness and sensitivity,” she added. “Without a genuine concern or our fellow man, all our knowledge is in vain.” The school board also noted the retirement of Superintendent Harold McManus.
1995
June 23 — A new catalytic converter on the roof of the Stroehmann Bakery on North Second Street is expected to spell the end of the bakery’s signature smell downtown. With ethanol emissions regulated in order to protect the ozone layer, the scrubber is expected to also scrub out the smell of 700,000 baking loaves of bread a week. Neighbors lament the loss, but a few agreed that despite the pleasant aroma, the environment needs to be protected. However, the smell is still noticeable at times around the area today.
June 25 — As 185 walked across the stage at Olean High School’s 113th commencement, more than 1,000 family members and friends packed the auditorium. Valedictorian Kimberly Scott noted that while students may not remember the day, “we will remember family, friends, teachers and classmates. Why? Because they are people and people remember those who gave them memories they can take with them through life.” In addition, the last 24 Limestone Union Free School District graduates accepted their diplomas, with the Class of 1996 to be in the merged Allegany-Limestone Central.