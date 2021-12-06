From blockbusters breaking out onto Olean’s screens to re-lighting Santa Claus Lane, from welcoming back Santa to fruitless hunts for Tickle Me Elmo, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Dec. 6 — A trio of lookalikes are confusing the people of Salamanca. The men, school superintendent A.W. Fortune, Cattaraugus Cutlery Co. president Tint Chamlin and Erie Railroad dispatcher Thomas Kelly, are constantly being mistaken for each other, though so far it has only caused considerable amusement and no real embarrassment. Mr. Fortune, on his first visit to the city, took great pains to explain he was not Kelly, a prominent member of the Home Guard during the war. Kelly was more recently flagged down at the depot and asked how “Mrs. Fortune and Billy” were doing — a question he could not answer. Champlin, bemused, guessed he had been mistaken “a thousand times” for Fortune.
Dec. 7 — The biggest blockbuster of the year, the anti-war film “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” is coming to the Palace theatre for a four-day showing. The $1 million picture used 50 main cast and more than 2,500 extras to adapt a book detailing how the sons-in-law of an Argentinian landowner ended up on different sides of the Great War. An entire French village and château were built — and destroyed — for the photodrama. Thanks to wide distribution at theaters like in Olean, the film would be the top grossing film of the year. Its scene of tango dancing would also be copied in films for the next century.
1946Dec. 6 — The production of ceramic floor and wall tile for bathrooms and kitchens is increasing at a monthly rate of 220,000 square feet, said Norris Phillips, vice president of the Olean Tile Co. In September, the Tile Council of America companies — including Olean Tile Co. — cranked out almost 6 million square feet of tile, up from 4 million in January. Since the government program calls for 700,000 homes to be started in 1946 and 900,000 in 1947, company officials said they are planning to keep up with even higher demand. However, shortages of materials and skilled workers have hurt efforts to scale up production.
Dec. 9 — Restrictions on outdoor advertising lights and store window lighting, which kept Olean’s downtown dark during the recent soft coal strike, were lifted by Mayor Thomas Gustafson. Store window lights were lighted for the first time since Nov. 25, and the electricians are double-checking the strings of vary-colored lights above Santa Claus Lane before a second grand-opening of the downtown business district for the holiday season. Also ending were an end to parcel post limitations, and curbs on trains service to and from the city.
1971Dec. 6 — Santa Claus has set up his residence at Lincoln Park for the holiday season. Laughing and pink from the cold, children have scampered up to the house by the hundred. Girls are asking for the Timey Tell and Smartie Pants dolls, while most boys have asked for SSP car racing sets. Both boys and girls are also asking for popcorn poppers and mini-bikes. And while Santa and the children didn’t know it, 1971 would be the last time Santa would play house in the city for more than 30 years. The cottage would be damaged in the Flood of 1972 the next summer, and a new cottage would only be built in 2004. A third, larger structure was finished in 2019.
Dec. 9 — Bradner’s Department Store will open the anchor location at the under-construction Salamanca Shopping Mall, the Salamanca Urban Renewal Agency announced. Leasing 20,000 square feet, the store will be in the south end of the enclosed mall. The target date for opening the new store is September 1972. Company officials hope to have 40 to 50 employees on the payroll to begin with. The firm opened its doors in 1887 and at the time occupied 67,000 square feet of floorspace in the so-called Block 8 downtown. Bradner’s would close its doors in Olean in 2014.
1996Dec. 9 — The Goo Goo Dolls treated around 2,800 fans at the Reilly Center, with the Buffalo natives giving an energetic performance that played right to the crowd of students on the floor without ignoring the fans in the upper-level seats. The radio-friendly hits like “Long Way Down” and “Naked” had a harder sound during the live performance, but still left fans happy. However, a steady stream of concertgoers left after the band played “Name,” the biggest hit on their latest album, the double-platinum “A Boy Named Goo.”
Dec. 10 — Gift buyers are desperately prowling Olean-area stores for Tickle Me Elmo dolls — but they can stop. They’re all gone, local retailers said. However, the new Nintendo 64 console — while in short supply — is still in stock at most stores. “We’ve had steady calls for both,” said ToyWorks manager Bill Weatherell. “We’ve averaged 200 calls a day for Elmo and 50 to 60 for Nintendo 64. Also big on the shopping lists are Pet Doctor Barbie, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and a revitalized line of Star Wars toys in the leadup to the release of the Special Edition.