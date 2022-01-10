From the return of a jinx to the return of riverboats, from stopping a dangerous blaze to saving the Bradford refinery, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922Jan. 11 — The jinx of Olean barber Ernest Pezzini is back at it, with the 30-year-old getting in hot water for operating a “disorderly house” and harboring all kinds of human driftwood, Police Chief John Dempsy reported. Pezzini put up $1,000 bonds for his return. Since March 1920, the Olean Evening Times reports Pezzini has been in and out of all kinds of trouble. He was shot twice in the back by an escaped Gowanda mental hospital patient, slashed by a man with a razor the day he got out of the hospital from the shooting. His Wayne Street home was burned to the ground and shortly thereafter his prize bull dog was shot. More recently, he was riding a bicycle and managed to get hit by a train.
Jan. 12 — After getting the city through a global pandemic and handling endemic diseases from rabies to tuberculosis, the Board of Health was dissolved by the Olean Common Council. Mayor Foley reported it was too hard to get good men to serve on the commission recently, and a department of health with a professional manager would be ideal to handle the job. Dr. J.A. Johnson, the health officer, said he would remain in his position until relieved. “I feel that Olean cannot be left without a health officer, no matter what happens… I owe that duty to the community.”
1947Jan. 13 — The idea of river boats coming into Olean is being floated again, with talks of extending the Allegheny River channel northward from Pittsburgh. With 73 miles of the river canalized north of the city, the Pittsburgh Power Squadron, an association of pleasure craft owners, is asking for the improvement of the river all the way to Olean. The future of heavy industry along the corridor could hang in the balance, proponents report. The idea wasn’t completely without basis, as the steamboat “Allegheny” traveled from Pittsburgh to Olean in 1830 and river packet steamboats ran between Pittsburgh and Warren until 1859.
Jan. 15 — The Olean Common Council unanimously approved the closure of Arthur Street east of Clark Street and of Wright Street about 200 feet north of East State Street in order to free up four acres of residential zoning for a Globe-Union Inc. plant. Leighton Wade of the Olean Development Corp. reported the project will employ between 200 and 300 workers on a site south of the Pennsylvania Railroad and east of Clark Street.
1972Jan. 10 — An estimated $250,000 loss was reported as flames destroyed a motorcycle shop and equipment storage warehouse belonging to Blumenthal Sporting Goods Store, 234 N.Union St. The predawn blaze in the single story wood and brick structure just behind the store is believed to have been smoldering for several hours before it broke through and was discovered by a police patrolman. The city’s snorkel fire truck was credited as halting the blaze from spreading to the surrounding structures. Today, the site is part of the Jamestown Community College campus.
Jan. 12 — Winning their seventh game in nine starts, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team toppled visiting Xavier, 71-50. Xavier was rattled during the game, with coach Dick Campbell receiving his first technical foul in 19 years of coaching for an outburst over an out-of-bounds play which went against his team. With Xavier abandoning several zone coverage options for a man-to-man style, the Bonnies simply ran away from the Musketeers on fast breaks when given the opportunity.
1997Jan. 12 — “They just had more passion to play tonight,” said St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Jim Baron as the Bonnies recoiled from a 68-53 loss. Bona shot an icy 22% in the first half and 26% for the game, but they marked an Atlantic 10 record of 42 three-point attempts in a regular season conference game. Temple dominated inside, with the second-highest rebounding margin and the sixth-highest number of rebounds in conference history. The Bonnies narrowed the lead to four with three three-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half, but a 14-4 Temple run put the game away for good.
Jan. 14 — Witco Corp’s Bradford refinery is expected to be saved from closing after American Refining Group of West Conshohocken, Pa., has offered to purchase the firm for an estimated $15 million to $20 million. Company officials said the majority of workers at the plant — 200 at the refinery and around 50 at the packaging plant — would be retained. The facility’s annual sales were reported at $90 million to $100 million, making it the largest business in the community.