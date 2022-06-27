From railroad strikes to saving Olean from the next flood, from cleaning up after Agnes to a bite out of boxing, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
June 27 — Mr. and Mrs. Edward Rehler held an old-fashioned barn dance on their Four Mile Road farm in Allegany last evening. More than 250 people were present, and all the old dances were included on the program. With music from an organ and two fiddlers, the affair was a revival of a custom which was prevalent nearly a half century ago, but which has gradually died out. The staff of the W.H. Manderville Co., of which Mr. Rehler is manager of the farm department, were among those in attendance.
July 1 — More than 400,000 railroad workers nationwide walked off the job Saturday morning after having their wages cut to improve profitability in the Great Railroad Strike of 1922. In Olean, nearly 1,300 men quietly walked out of the Pennsylvania Railroad shops at 10 a.m. — 900 members of the shop crafts went out on strike in answer to the order, while 400 other shops employees in the maintenance of way department walked out in an unsolicited move of solidarity and sympathy for their striking coworkers. None lingered behind, and no demonstrations were held. It’s believed up to 900,000 workers could go on strike nationwide in the near future.
1947
June 28 — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a War Department funding bill which will include $500,000 to start work on an Olean flood control project. That word came in the form of a telegram from Congressman Daniel Reed to state Sen. George Pierce, and comes five years after the local devastation of the Flood of 1942. With those funds, local officials are hopeful that a new project will protect the bulk of the city from future flooding.
June 30 — Determined that this year’s show shall surface all previous Fourth of July spectacles in the city, Paul Nickel, general chairman of the Legion’s annual celebration, announced that 75 of the most spectacular and awe-inspiring aerial and set pieces available will be included in the Bradner Stadium display. The set piece “Battle in No Man’s Land” will end the show with earth-jolting blasts, screaming rockets and bursting shells.
1972
June 27 — The long, tedious work of cleaning up after a flood was well underway Monday. For some, it meant moving furniture and other goods back to where they were before evacuations. For others, it means piling ruined bedding, clothes and other belongings high on a curb for pickup by city sanitation crews. The spirit of the community was actually too great in one case, reported by Dr. Edward Eckert of St. Bonaventure University. “We had too many volunteers,” he said of the 60 who showed up for dispatch to where needed. “They’d come and we had to tell them, ‘sorry, there’s no place we can send you.’”
June 28 — Wellsville officials said now is the time to push for the “arterial” project, rerouting Routes 17 and 19 off of Main Street. Already partially completed, the new road would move the course of the Genesee River to the west. If it had been completed before the flood, village leaders noted that the recently completed west wing of Jones Memorial Hospital would have been spared from the deluge. State leaders are being asked to consider one of the roadblocks of the arterial project — the Wellsville-Addison-Galeton Railroad line — be considered abandoned by an “act of God” and allow the project to move forward.
1997
June 30 — Olean High School graduated 165 seniors over the weekend as the class’ top graduate noted the interconnectedness of life in an outdoor ceremony at Bradner Stadium. “We have become one class with many different faces,” said Valedictorian Patrick Mulryan. “We must move forward from being one class to one world.”
June 30 — Local and national sports journalists lambaste boxer Mike Tyson for biting the ears of Evander Holyfield in a Las Vegas boxing match. Times Herald columnist Jim Melaro tries to remember the “good old days” when men were men and boxing was boxing. He suggested the late Joe Louis was turning over in his grave, bare knuckle boxing champ with local ties John L. Sullivan would have jumped out of their seats screaming, “Foul! Foul!” Like other commentators, Melaro noted that between various criminal accusations and the biting incident not only torched Tyson’s career, but the sport needs to look itself in the mirror and attempt a recovery.