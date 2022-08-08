From locals losing thousands from investing in an auto firm to a grand slam at Bradner Stadium, from temporary lodgings for flood victims to finding a piece of local history in the ceiling, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Aug. 8 — With the mayor of Jamestown and 17 others named in federal court over stock sales irregularities, it is expected many Oleanders who invested thousands of dollars in Birmingham Motors will see their investments wiped out. Samuel Carlson, who was also president of the board, denies he was not involved in fraudulent methods by the firm in promoting stock sales. Just two years old with 50 cars produced at its Falconer facility, the firm known for its unique fabric-like car finishes and other design oddities, would close in the aftermath of the scandal. None of the cars are known to still be in existence.
Aug. 14 — As the nation’s railroad strike continues, the men who work on the Erie and Pennsylvania lines maintaining the way are awaiting word from the union’s president if they will also lay down their tools. The principal grievance is that the railroads are accused of letting out shop work to contractors in violation of their collective bargaining agreements. Thousands of workers on the New York Central are also expected to walk off the job if a strike is triggered. The main rail strike would end Sept. 1.
1947
Aug. 9 — The Olean Oilers inched up in the standings last night as they handed the Lockport Reds their second straight loss, 11-5, behind the eight-hit pitching of Eddie Yasinski at Bradner Stadium. However, it was Bill Jekielek who provided the blow that broke the Reds’ back when in the fifth inning he slammed a grand slam homer over the left field wall. First basemen Bob Mitchell managed an inside-the-park grand slam in the seventh inning to put the lid on the game.
Aug. 12 — A West Bingham man is being held on murder charges after killing his wife for not saying “pretty please.” George Chapman, 48, a woodcutter, had returned home from Wellsville Saturday after purchasing a new saw and drank until Sunday. He then shot out the clocks in the one-room log cabin he shared with his wife, Minnie, 42, also a woodchopper. When she asked him to “please don’t do that,” George Chapman was angered because she had not said “pretty please,” authorities said, and shot her and her dog, but fell asleep due to his intoxication before killing himself as planned.
1972
Aug. 8 — The 60-unit senior housing complexes at Seneca and Aleer streets will be quickly put into service by the Olean Housing Authority, officials said. About 100 people have applied to live in the one-bedroom apartments designed for senior citizens, but some of the units will be temporarily occupied by persons displaced by the Flood of 1972. The project is the third completed by the OHA for seniors, after the Olean House opened in June 1971 and 21 more units at Spring and Front streets opened in April.
Aug. 9 — The Olean Common Council urged the state to let the city help property owners recovering from the June flood. In a resolution to the area’s delegation to Albany, aldermen asked the state to let property owners who saw their property damaged by the record floodwaters to see their taxable property values include damage from the flood.
1997
Aug. 8 — Olean General Hospital announced plans for a $30 million renovation and expansion next year. Dr. Robert Catalano, CEO of the hospital, said the hospital has filed its plans with the state Department of Health. The project would not increase the number of beds above the 209 already at the facility, but would demolish older portions of the hospital and allow space for the services at Olean General Hospital West — the former St. Francis Hospital. Officials said the plan would cut $500,000 in expenses by abandoning the facility, which merged with OGH in 1990.
Aug. 10 — Jerry and Jeanette Gaylor of Westons Mills — cleaning out part of the ceiling to install a new garage door — stumbled across a mystery. While moving through what they thought was junk, the couple came across a large board displaying 93 photos of Civil War veterans, members of the local Grand Army of the Republic post. Fortunately, the photos came with names and identified the veterans. “Every one of these men has a story,” said Craig Senfield of the Twin Tiers Civil War Roundtable, grateful that the board was uncovered for the first time in decades.