From a string of car thefts to a federal crackdown on skyrocketing rents, from double sessions at OHS to the Olean-Bradford football rivalry, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Sept. 8 — The football team at St. Bonaventure College has started training for the season under Coach McLaughlin. The schedule opens Sept. 24 for 10 games, featuring previous opponents Colgate, Cornell, Grove City, Canisius and Duquesne; along with Brown, Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon), Westminster and Niagara. Many players have returned from last season, including “Speed” Lucco of Bradford, “Big Bob” Paisley, Lynch and Cunningham of Sharon, Pa., and “Zeke” and Paul Marineau of Syracuse.
Sept. 8 — Three autos were reported stolen in Olean. The Studebaker of W.H. Harrison of North 12th St. was stolen in the North End. Harry Hilton, 31, a bill poster, was charged with the theft of a car belonging to Jaes Donahue. Hilton is accused of taking the touring car from a local garage and driving it to Salamanca for Labor Day festivities. A third car was reported stolen via a bad check. Paul Goodman, a nurse, is sought for buying a Studebaker from Fred Forness with a $1,550 check that proved worthless. It is believed he is heading to Erie with the auto.
1946
Sept. 6 — A total of 1,095 chest x-rays were given to visitors at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, said Dr. Richard Nauen, director of tuberculosis control for the county. The x-rays were taken by the Cattaraugus County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association with equipment and staff loaned by the county health department. An individual report will be made of each x-ray, and those with possible cases will be asked to attend a chest clinic. Within a decade, advancements in antibiotics would effectively snuff out the disease as a public health crisis after millennia of death.
Sept. 11 — All rental dwellings in Cattaraugus County will be placed under federal rent control effective Oct. 1, federal officials reported. As of that date, Mayor Thomas Gustafson reported, the highest rent that could be charged is that levied on tenants on Jan. 1, 1946. The measure came as city officials begged the federal government for relief from dwindling housing options for returning veterans and rising prices. Registration of rental units was also ordered as a way to prevent a crisis of homelessness.
1971
Sept. 7 — Labor Day saw several area festivities. Almost 200 cars and 4,000 visitors were reported at War Vets Park for the city’s ninth annual antique car show. Cars from as far back as a 1909 American with 14-inch headlights were on display, while an 1895 Double Kettle popcorn wagon was also on hand. In Rushford, more than 10,000 people turned out to watch the bands on the 63rd annual Labor Day observance. A painting was unveiled of the late, beloved Dr. H. Kendall Hardy, who for years was Rushford’s only family doctor, county coroner and a school board member for decades. He died early this summer.
Sept. 8 — Double sessions have begun at Olean High School. The closure of School No. 7 led to the school board approving a plan to have students in grades 10-12 attend from “the middle of the night,” students reported — 7:25 a.m. — to noon, with junior high students attending from 12:25 -5 p.m. Plans for a new senior high were rejected twice by voters, but a plan for a new junior high school down the hill from OHS was approved later in the decade to handle the overcrowding.
1996
Sept. 8 — After graduating all but one starter in June, Olean High football coach Mike Kane was apprehensive entering the 1996 season against the squad’s oldest rival — Bradford. But the Huskies came away from Interstate Parkway Field with a 19-0 victory. The Owls appeared to control the game with 34 plays and 117 yards of offense to Olean’s 12 plays for 20 yards by halftime, but the Huskies’ defense made important stops in the red zone to keep the home team blanked. In the second half, the offense stepped up and Andrew Langdon put up two touchdowns — one a 26-yard fourth-and-one run into the end zone.
Sept. 12 — Costs and manure smells were among the questions posed by Allegany-Limestone district residents at a public hearing on building a new middle-high school on Five Mile Road. A $25.5 million bond was to be up for vote in December, with district officials seeking input from residents before the vote. One resident asked about the potential of manure smells at nearby farms making the new campus unpleasant, while others asked why a site closer to town — with transmission power lines and adjacent wetlands — was not chosen.