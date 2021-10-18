From taking a bite from crime to building homes, from “minicomputers” guiding construction work to cleaning up Olean Creek, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Oct. 20 — Charged with mayhem, John Ochbizchieb, 38, of the North End, is being held by police after fighting a city cop tooth and nail — literally. Ochbizchieb was raising a rumpus around his home in the North End and according to some of his neighbors was threatening to kill somebody. Patrolman Randall went to investigate and arrested the man. The man, in struggling with the officer, bit the latter severely on the finger, making a nasty wound. He broke away and fled, but Randall picked him up shortly thereafter.
Oct. 25 — The Olean Crimson and Gold easily handled Salamanca high school in a Saturday contest with a lopsided final tally of 63-0. Frank Kelly, Olean’s fullback, made some fine field kicks and line plunges, and a dozen substitutes were put in for Olean to give them more field time. Salamanca pulled out every stop they could, with many forward passes attempted and a number of trick plays to sneak by the Olean team. A large crowd made the trek, and both sides cheered from the starting whistle to the closing for a good, clean game.
1946
Oct. 22 — Totals of 8,136 Catholics and 8,208 Protestants were listed in a census conducted across the city by the Olean Ministerial Association. Sixteen Protestant denominations were recorded, with 1,674 Baptists and 1,031 First Methodists leading the list. The total number of persons listed as Jewish was 147, while 404 persons listed “no preference.” Coordinator Rev. Winton Halsted said the count was “one of the most stimulating and helpful efforts” undertaken to aid local churches. Canvassers also uncovered 44 rooms and four apartments available for rent, combining the census with a housing survey to help alleviate a crunch in postwar city housing.
Oct. 23 — The first state emergency housing units for veterans will open on Front Street by Nov. 1, aldermen reported. Alderman John Swan said that gas cooking stoves — 50 of them — have been the major delay so far. The extension of Gilmore Avenue through the project was nearing completion today, with blacktopping applied, and other work to get the interiors ready should be done shortly. The city is to operate the properties through Oct. 14, 1951, and would be responsible for upkeep. The leases were set to be rented to veterans of World War II and their families only.
1971
Oct. 19 — An IBM 1130 “minicomputer” — about the size of an office desk that’s a $1,000-a-month rental — was vital to getting the city’s $4.8 million sewage plant primary contract to the construction phase. The computer uses software that looks at interactions with existing facilities, procurement problems, resource requirements and actually set the order of construction. The overall project, a $6.1 million affair, is the largest municipal project in the city’s history. Ground was broken Aug. 11, but the plant would suffer serious damage in the Flood of 1972. The largest project in the years since — $23.25 million — was for recent renovations to the plant.
Oct. 22 — A run-of-the-mill GOP fundraiser turned into an impromptu testimonial for Rep. James Hastings of Allegany Thursday at the Castle restaurant. Republican National Chairman Sen. Robert Dole of Kansas addressed the banquet and sang the praises of Hastings. Hastings is “one of the most energetic and conscientious newer members to come along in some time,” Dole said, crediting the congressman because he “works hard and speaks his mind.” Dole would be in the paper 25 years later — running for president.
1996
Oct. 18 — Mocked as “The Condom Queen” when Surgeon General Dr. Joycelyn Elders suggested that comprehensive sex education could help reduce disease and abortion risks, “if that’s the case I put a crown on my head and sleep in it,” she told the group of doctors and activists at the Chautauqua Institution. Addressing the first tri-state conference on AIDS, Elders said she will continue to push for comprehensive education for the 85% of children who are sexually active before they turn 19. “The problem is if we would have done what we should have done back in 1933 when we first found out about syphilis, we probably wouldn’t have this problem today … we shouldn’t let politics determine public health.”
Oct. 20 — Work is continuing on removing contaminated soil from Olean Creek, but wet weather is pushing it back. The NYSDEC announced that heavy rains may delay dredging — work to remove chromium contamination left behind by the former Van der Horst plants on Pennsylvania Avenue and Johnson Street. A rubber dam was placed in the creek, but was taken down as a precaution. A drain from Plant No. 1 discharged solution contaminated with chromium into a city storm sewer that led to the creek, with a stretch of 810 feet downstream of the drain needing remediation. The work is part of a $12 million cleanup effort.