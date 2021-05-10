From selling off the trolley line to help housing ex-GI students, from rejuvenating Memorial Day to cleaning up after days of rain, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
May 10 — A bankrupt Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co. is set to be sold off to satisfy creditors. The sale for all property is to be held at the Little Valley courthouse on June 4. After years of service to the area, competition from other rail carriers and the new automobile, a postwar recession and labor strikes would cripple the line. The company would close in 1927, with most of its remains buried underneath the street pavement. The powerhouse for the electric line would become the Coliseum roller-skating rink in Ceres, which would close and now decays after being struck by a truck in 2005.
May 13 — A $1,000 reward has been offered for the arrest of whoever murderously assaulted Joseph Bertrand, the Olean taxicab driver, on the Hinsdale road this week. It appears theft of the taxi was the motive, with Betrand being stabbed in the head with a screwdriver in the scuffle. He has only been partially conscious with the head wound for two days at Olean General Hospital. Two men are under arrest for a similar assault in Geneseo, and Sheriff Raymond Mallery and Olean Police Chief John Dempsey, accompanied by newspapermen, went to Hornell to look over the men as suspects.
1946
May 10 — As more soldiers tap into GI Bill benefits, St. Bonaventure College and Alfred University will get some help housing them. Barracks at St. Bonaventure are expected to house 500 new students, with $20,000 being allocated by Gov. Thomas Dewey for the effort. At Alfred, barracks for 150 single students, 50 more apartments and other facilities also received a boost. Other colleges including Houghton College and the state agricultural and technical institute — known today as Alfred State College.
May 14 — Caught and buried under a slide in the gravel pit on Birch Run Road in Allegany, Clinton Rarey, 36, narrowly escaped from death. A machinist at the plant, Rarey was cleaning large stones out of a bucket line as the top of the bank broke away and he came plunging down. Realizing his danger, he covered his head and face with his arms before he was engulfed in the avalanche of sand. His quick thinking saved his life, as it took several minutes for his coworkers to dig him out. He only received a few bruises and was back to work the next day.
1971
May 11 — The Southland isn’t the only part of the country with beautiful magnolias. In summer-like warmth, May’s sunshine caused the flowers to unfold in front of Olean’s Municipal Building, a harbinger for other blossoms to flower in coming days. Cool weather in recent weeks has brought a somewhat late spring to area orchards, but the coolness and wet weather have greened lawns and meadowlands — giving homeowners and enterprising youths with a lawn mower something to do.
May 13 — Attempting to rejuvenate the observance this year, the Joint Veterans’ Organization is planning a citywide observance of Memorial Day including a parade and cemetery observances. During ceremonies last year, one organizer apologized to the small crowd for the apparent “indifference” of many in the community amid the highly unpopular Vietnam War. “After last year I decided something had to be done to make it clear to people that we are not flag-waving during Memorial Day, “ said William Sturdevant, “but simply honoring the memories of our deceased veterans.”
1996
May 11 — Three days of heavy rain are wreaking havoc in the region. The Allegheny River crested at 13 feet, passing the 10-foot flood stage for areas not protected by levees and other flood control. North of Ischua, a driver saw his car rolled on its roof after a landslide on Route 16 sideswiped his truck. He escaped with a cut lip. Other roads in Hinsdale, Willing and Caneadea were closed due to flooding. The Allegheny Reservoir rose 12 feet above the normal summer pool height, closing Onoville Marina, and showed no sign of stopping its rise.
May 15 — A third new school district will come to Allegany County after Angelica voters approved a proposition to merge with Belmont, 431-281. The vote came a year after Angelica voters shot it down, but Belmont voters approved it. Officials plan to keep the youngest students at their current schools, with older grades combining at one or the other schools with a combined high school in Belmont. By the end of the decade, a plan for a unified campus outside of Belmont would be in the works.