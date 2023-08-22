From Olean’s own little Chautauqua to a laid-up all-star, from inking the Olean Center Mall deal to a decision on the BonaFanatic, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Aug. 21 — Stricken with a cramp in the foot while swimming at Cuba Lake, Marie Brown, 17, of Olean, narrowly escaped drowning last night. A friend, Martha Graves, 17, of Buffalo, attempted to rescue her friend, but also nearly met death until J. Fenton “Bog” Olive leaped into the water, full clothed, to carry the girls to safety. Initially, several people on the beach thought the girls were fooling as both were known to be good swimmers, but Olive, hearing the cries, leaped into the lake and held both until occupants of a canoe relieved Graves. He then made for the shore and, rapidly tiring, was picked up by a second canoe. Olive had a run-in with the lake last winter, falling through the ice and nearly drowning. His setter, which had recently been stolen, came to his cries. By grasping the dog, Olive was able to pull himself out.
Aug. 22 — Olean’s Chautauqua program, brought to War Veterans Park by the Swarthmore Chautauqua, opened to a large crowd. The Dunbar quartet and handbell ringing opened the program this afternoon, followed by F.L. Rimbach of Boston, stressed the need for law obedience in the country. In the evening, Carveth Wells lectured on his six years in the jungle of Malay. An adult entertainment and education movement that exists still today, the movement reached its peak in the early 20th century before petering out throughout rural America in the mid-1920s.
1948
Aug. 23 — The grip that launched 13 touchdown passes last season for the Brown Indains on the gridiron won’t be on the field for the season opener. Dave Curtin, who completed 30 of 37 forward pass attempts last season, is laid up after a June operation in St. Clara’s Hospital in New York for removal of a ruptured spinal disc. The naval veteran was selected for a number of Little All-American elevens after last season. This season opens Oct. 3 against future Atlantic 10 foe Dayton University.
Aug. 25 — Olean’s newest shoe store, Siegel’s, will open this week. Located at 107 N. Union St., in the building formerly occupied by the Keystone Gas Company, the store will x-ray fit shoes for men, women and children. The store will specialize in women’s high-style footwear and extra sizes. Sam Siegel of Binghamton is the owner, and has a manager from his Hornell location, Max Arnow, to manage the new store. Mr. Siegel was connected to the shoe department in the Darling Shop here in the early 1930s.
1973
Aug. 23 — In a “historic moment,” the Olean Urban Renewal Agency signed a contract with Guerino “Butch” Butchello’s L’Alcove Castle Inc. to build a $7 million climate-controlled mall in downtown Olean. The ink was not dry before bulldozers started site work on Block 3A and the adjacent block north of the railroad tracks on North Union Street, getting ready to build a 1,741-car parking lot to serve the Olean Center Mall. Butchello reported he had “firm commitments” for 75% of the leasable retail space in the building as the work began. The foremost is Adam, Meldrum and Anderson — Buffalo’s AM&A department store, later Bon-Ton — which will occupy 78,000 square feet of the 265,000-square-feet of retail space planned at this time. It is hoped the stores will begin opening in time for the 1974 Christmas season.
Aug. 24 — Also joining in on the retail expansion, Grant City Plaza on the old airport site on Wellsville’s Bolivar Road is expected to begin next week after four months of delays. Title issues between the town and owners Edward Antoon and Dr. Pol Ackman complicated the title on the 88-acre site, bought for $120,000. The 80,000-square-foot plaza would be home to the department store chain, and later to Kmart until the mid-1990s. Today, the site is a Tractor Supply Co. and other stores.
1998
Aug. 21 — As American Tomahawk cruise missiles struck targets in Afghanistan and Sudan and government officials noted the start of “a long-term battle” against terrorists following bombings of American embassies in Africa, locals sounded off on the strikes against Al Qaeda-affiliated groups. “I’m sure they’ll continue with their acts of terrorism against us, but the president made the right choice,” said city police Patrolman Mike Marsfelder. Capt. Jack Bell agreed, but said “somehow they will pay us back.” “I think it was long overdue,” said Pat Olkosky, while Esther Cradduck said “the U.S. can’t allow that to happen to our people. If you’re going to do something like that, you’re going to have to pay the price.”
Aug. 23 — The decision on the controversial BonaFanatic mascot for the St. Bonaventure basketball teams — and the future of the “Bonnies” name in general — will be known soon. University Athletic Director David Diles said a committee formed to “rethink” the mascot — a bear-like creature with a basketball for a snout — has sent its suggestion to university President Robert Wickenheiser. It’s possible, Diles said, for the panel to recommend keeping the Bonnies name and going with a more identifiable mascot. The school would switch to a wolf from the story of the Wolf of Gubbio, tamed by St. Francis of Assisi — founder of the Franciscan order, members of which founded the university. After 1999, the elusive bruin would never be seen again.