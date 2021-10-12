From watching the big game to hiring handicapped veterans, from laying the cornerstone at the county nursing home to a new owner for Olean’s rail line, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921Oct. 12 — The coldest, heaviest rain can’t keep the Olean baseball fans from the Star Player Board while a World Series game is in progress. Despite threatening skies, thunder and the heaviest rain, half the crowd stayed put as the Olean Times updated the board with the excellent wire service with play-by-play action. Fans sat in cars along East State Street to stay dry and watch the board for updates. The voice of Jace Dailey read off the action to the wet, enthralled crowd in the days before radio, television or internet broadcasts. The game was Game 6 of the Giants-Yankees, with Babe Ruth sitting out for injuries. The Giants would win the game, 8-5, and the nine-game series.
Oct. 13 — With three bands and a number of floats, the Christopher Columbus Lodge of the Sons of Italy marched along in their Columbus Day parade. With help of the Trento-Trieste Society, addresses were given in English and Italian, a very elaborate display of fireworks was watched with real pleasure, and other expressions of approval were heard for the work of the committee in charge and for the American patriotism displayed by the Italian societies.
1946Oct. 11 — With hundreds of thousands of injured veterans trying to break into the workforce after World War II, Olean Legion Commander Bernard Gill urged employers to observe National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week. “If he is placed in a job that calls on the faculties he still has, the handicapped veteran can compete with any able-bodied individual — and probably will come out with a little additional credit,” Gill said. He added that with some training and some accommodations to overcome particular handicaps, the government stands ready to place workers, but “that help must come from employers.”
Oct. 14 — On the road at “The Rockpile,” St. Bonaventure ripped the lid off Little Three competition with a 29-7 defeat of the Niagara University Purple Eagles on the gridiron at Civic Stadium. It was practically a day off for the Bona first stringers, said coach Hugh Devore, pulling most of the starters before the end of the first half. On the ground the Brown Indians moved the ball 188 yards, plus another 116 in the air. Forcing five fumbles, three interceptions and allowing just 48 rushing and 85 passing yards, the defense kept up its end of the bargain. The chant of “You better watch out!” filled the air as Bonaventure aimed for Canisius College on Nov. 3.
1971Oct. 12 — If you liked the old L’Alcove Restaurant, you should love the new one. Owner Guerino “Butch” Butchello and son Gerald, who serves as manager, proudly opened the doors at 501 N. Union St. for an evening in the brick, stucco and pillared dining room. Liquor by the pound, carafes of wine and future offerings of family-style dining greet the patrons at the 164-seat restaurant, which saw quick turnover with far more efficiency than one normally expects during a debut.
Oct. 16 — As other area counties scrap government-run nursing homes, a “monument to the social awareness of the City of Olean” was laid in the West End. That phrase, engraved on the cornerstone of the $3.1 million Cattaraugus County Nursing Home, is the driving principle behind the cooperation that led to the 125-bed home, said county Legislator Albert Grant. State Office for the Aging director James O’Malley noted that seniors had “languished in general hospitals where their care cost far more than was necessary” and were not as good as giving care in a nursing home.
1996Oct. 13 — “We got our — butts kicked,” said Olean High football coach Mike Kane after his squad lost a 50-0 contest against rival Springville at Bradner Stadium. An undefeated Springville “jumped on us early and we had to change everything we wanted to do,” Kane said. It was the first time OHS had given up 50 points since 1979, and was the first time on record they lost a game by at least 50 points. Sixteen incomplete passes and five interceptions were the result of heavy pressure on quarterback Kevin Gunther, Kane said, but even Springville coach James Duprey — who saw his teams lose to OHS in the last two Section VI Class B-2 finals — was shocked. “But knowing Mike, he’ll have these kids coming back ready to play.”
Oct. 15 — The merger of railroad giants CSX and Conrail could save the languishing former Erie-Lackawanna rail line through Olean. Jeanne Waldock, who studies railroads in the region for a book for Fordham University, said that work on the Port of New York has been seeing a major revitalization, and a link like the old Penn-Central could be vital for economic development. She noted that of 33 industries which used the line to move goods from Olean and Portville, “all of the 33 except two are gone,” and a revitalized rail link could be used to draw more work to the region.