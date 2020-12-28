From too much to drink for several local men to a new head to the Olean Oilers, from a nail biting win for St. Bonaventure to making do with a broken ice rink, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Dec. 28 — Despite bans on alcohol, many are still finding access to booze. “You here again, Swanson?” Judge Dennis Keating asked Frank Swanson, 48, who had been charged 12 hours before with public intoxication, netting a $5 fine. “Yes, judge, and I’m sorry to see you again so soon,” Swanson said, carrying the same charge again. “You’re going to be sorry, for you’re going to pay a $10 fine.” One Moon went up for 30 days, with D. Moon, 47, of Bolivar, getting to beam in the county jail for that long after drinking for several days straight, police said.
Dec. 29 — Alderman J. Corwin Miles of the Second Ward is the children’s friend. After constant lobbying, the basin in the East Side — now under Bradner Stadium — will be flooded for an ice rink. Two acres of level ice field will be ready for the young ones in the city in a day or two. The alderman was granted the authority to ask the Olean Park Improvement Association for use of the land, for water from the city water department, and strings of hose from Fire Chief L.G. Rodgers. In 12 hours, the basin will be filled to a depth of three feet.
1945
Dec. 28 — Corporal John Sortore arrived home this week to Belmont after more than four years in the Quartermaster Corps and Signal Corps in Hawaii and Saipan. The veteran of the Northern Marianas campaign said he was glad to be home, but he was not pleased by the cool reception he received. The day he started for home from Saipan, it was 101 degrees. Upon arrival home, though, it was minus 15 degrees. Other veterans have also returned home, families said, including Lt. Richard Sandborn. In his service, he flew 39 missions in the Pacific. He received five battle stars and the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.
Dec. 29 — Greg Mulleavy, one of the most sought-after managers in Pony League history, has been signed to lead the Olean Oilers in their 1946 tussle for the league title. Spencer Harris, president of the club, was pleased to announce that two other teams were bidding for his services. “It is one of the best contracts that Brooklyn has ever offered a manager in Olean,” he said. Mulleavy is the most successful manager in the loop’s history, with pennants with Jamestown in 1941 and 1942, as well as Lockport in 1944. He managed the Buffalo Bisons in the International League in 1943.
1970
Dec. 29 — “I’ve never had a tougher victory in 10 years of coaching here,” said Bonas men’s basketball coach Larry Weise after his squad’s double-overtime 86-77 win over Bradley in the first round of the Gator Bowl Basketball Tournament in the Jacksonville Coliseum. For long stretches of the action against the physically and offensively talented Bradley quint, Weise had starters Greg Gary, Vic Thomas and Tom Baldwin benched for Dale Tepas, Paul Grys and Jim Wallace. The use of depth paid off with the victory on a 15-6 burst in the final OT. The 13th-ranked Brown Indians remained undefeated at 7-0.
Dec. 30 — Christmas sales in the Olean-Allegany were “pretty good” this year, with personal income cited as the primary driver of higher sales. “Some areas of sales rose while others declined,” said J.L. Schweikert, manager of Montgomery Wards, who added big item sales were down, but small merchandise like home furnishings increased. Sales were up about 10% across the board, said Larry Winnell at Tops Market, but a 15% increase had been expected. Sales were reported as just “satisfactory” at Sears, though.
1995
Dec. 28 — With the city’s ice rink shut down due to a broken refrigeration system, officials hope to slake the thirst of users outside this year. After it was announced the rink would not open, users criticized the city for not spending the $500,000 to repair the system, while officials said they were waiting on a state grant to get the cost off of local taxpayers. Parks and Recreation Director David Forney said he hopes to provide skating through February by flooding the tennis courts at War Veterans Park. While the Rec Center’s restrooms will be open, and skate rentals allowed, no hockey sticks or pucks will be allowed on the ice. “It’s not going to be what we’d like to have, but at least the kids can get out and skate,” said Mayor John Ash.
Dec. 29 — Inmates at the FCI-McKean prison near Bradford can spend a lot of time thinking about getting out. But officials were more than happy to obliged after Nick Bobich, 37, of Baden, Pa., walked up to the prison and surrendered. “Maybe he decided he had had a good Christmas and he was trying to do right by the world,” said Bradford District Justice Thomas Ackerman, who arraigned Bobich on a fugitive from justice charge out of Ohio. Bobich was wanted for violating his probation on an original charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.