From battling a lynx to the birth of the poodle skirt, from crowning Miss New York to the return of a Seneca artifact, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
July 14 — Theodore Underwood, while out huckleberrying with his two dogs, had a run-in with a lynx. It was about dusk when his dogs were barking furiously, and Underwood went to investigate. Seeing an animal about three times the size of a house cat, he secured a club and started to climb the tree. The animal leapt down and attacked him and the dogs, with a battle lasting about an hour before the animal was dispatched. The pelt is being proudly displayed. Formerly numerous — the blood-curdling screams a common sound in this section in the old days — locals believed the animal nearly extirpated in the region.
July 15 — Limestone faces what may be an epidemic of diphtheria, but officials hope it is under control. Two children in separate households have been reported as ill, and cultures have been taken. For three and four weeks members of the families have been ill with sore throats. No physician was called until last Tuesday, when an 8-year-old child died shortly after the doctor’s visit from the disease. The cases come three years before the great “race of mercy” across Alaska to deliver antitoxin, which gave birth to the Ididarod dogsled race.
1947
July 12 — The names of 67 Olean public school students will be inscribed in bronze on a World War II monument in front of the Olean High School to complete a $3,000 memorial to the dead of two world wars. The names will be on four sides of a marble monument at the eastern corner of the Court of Honor, constructed during the last four years. Any young men whose lives were lost in the war and who were at any time in Olean public schools will be honored, said Superintendent Donald Keagle. A list of the deceased was published, with parents and other relatives urged to call Keagle if any names were accidentally omitted.
July 17 — Reporting a “sight that dazzled,” the Times Herald relays the tale of a teenager’s skirt having on it, near the hem, a design of a dog. On the dog’s neck was a real bell, which tinkled as she walked. From the dog collar to the waistline of the skirt hung an actual, heavy-linked chain. While the type of dog was not reported, it bears a striking resemblance to the “poodle skirt” made famous in the 1950s. The invention of the poodle skirt is typically linked to Christmas 1947, and became a fashion icon in the 1950s along with the sock hop, roller service at a drive-in and hot rods with fins. Could Olean have been ahead of the trend and been the birthplace of the poodle skirt?
1972
July 13 — The costs of the Flood of ‘72 are still being tallied. Allen Faulkner reported his farm in Ceres, Pa., was severely damaged by raging waters, which stripped priceless topsoil from farmland immediately below a dike which failed to halt the Oswayo Creek. Only rubble and stones remained where once was lush soil. He estimated $40,000 in damage, including destroyed crops and lost soil of some 15 acres — some of which will likely be dredged out of the Allegheny Reservoir in the future.
July 15 — Blue-eyed Judith Ann Keithley, Miss Rochester, was named Miss New York in a capacity Olean High auditorium crowd plus a statewide television audience. Her title includes a $1,000 college scholarship, a clothing and shoe wardrobe, jewelry, a fur piece and numerous other gifts. For the first time, she will also serve as acting hostess for the state as a representative of the Department of Commerce. She wowed in the swimsuit competition and with an intense piano solo of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” on her way to the Miss America contest.
1997
July 11 — Citing a federal law barring states from running lotteries on Indian reservations without agreements with the tribal governing body, the state has shut down New York Lottery ticket sales of all kinds in Salamanca. It would have been nice to have been informed, said Keith Reed, owner of Reed’s News Room — he was processing a customer’s order when the kill switch was thrown. “If it’s against the law, we shouldn’t be doing it — but without any notice, I don’t like it.” “We’re just getting back on our feet and they come along and blow us out of the water again,” said Don Krantz, owner of the Dudley Motor Inn, who will have to close his bar — shortly after the recent cigarette tax dispute with the Seneca Nation and the state bankrupted his motel.
July 15 — After 90 years and a national museum battle for burial remains, a 300-year-old pot excavated from the Silverheels site on the Cattaraugus Territory will come to the Seneca/Iroquois National Museum. The circa 1675 ceramic pot had been uncovered by Edward Burmaster, whose family held it since 1903. The family chose, however, to send it to a museum. Tapping Vince Martonis of the Hanover Historical Society, he suggested it return to the Nation’s museum. Museum Director Judy Greene was grateful for the pot’s return, adding it would be on display for the estimated 15,000 annual visitors in the museum’s 20th year.