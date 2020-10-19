From a campaign stop for governor to needed men for war and peace, from a 50-year-old cold case to fighting for the local crime lab, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Oct. 19 — When he eluded four big husky men in a chase in the rear of homes in South Seventh Street last night, a Peeping Tom escaped a beating that would have been 100 percent perfect, the Evening Times reported. Four couples were playing cards when one of the women noticed a man peeping at a rear window. She informed the four men, and the chase was on. One of the pursuers suffered severely cut hands in a fall. The peeper made his getaway in the darkness, but left behind his bicycle and dinner pail as clues.
Oct. 21 — In a speech in front of a packed crowd at Lincoln Park, Nathan Miller sent a ringing challenge across the Empire State to Gov. Al Smith to declare once and for all if he is “wet or dry.” Smith, later a vocal opponent of Prohibition, had been relatively quiet on the topic — with Miller declaring that he would help enforce the law, despite his own opposition to the 18th Amendment. Among Miller’s other proposals were lowering state spending and establishing a minimum wage. Miller would win the election, but lose in 1922 to Smith.
1945
Oct. 19 — Olean and vicinity industries which faced a V-J Day reconversion problem two months ago are making steady progress on peacetime production. However, the biggest hurdles now are a lack of materials and trained manpower. Daystrom Corp. will be ready in a week to start limited home furniture production with 150 employees. Heavy civilian demand is reported at Olean Tile Co., with many advance orders and 48-hour weeks for most workers. Clair Manufacturing Co., Carley-Heater Co., the Pennsylvania Railroad shops and other employers note they need more men.
Oct. 24 — The war’s over, but local boys are still being asked by Uncle Sam for their service. The 66th group of men — 14 in all — left the State Armory here this morning for Buffalo for induction into the armed forces. The 67th group, including 55 single men, three fathers and a volunteer, also left for their physicals. Meanwhile, three veterans — Bernard Wenke, Bernard Reilly and Walter Pyskaty — have returned from the service and are now back to work at the Times Herald. Wenke served as helmsman aboard the USS South Dakota at Santa Cruz and Guadalcanal. Reilly served in England with the 386th Bombardment Group. Pyskaty served in the Army as an instructor.
1970
Oct. 21 — New York State Police are investigating the brutal murder of Carol Ann Fitzmaurice, 23, after she was found dead in her home yesterday. Investigators noted that the women was stabbed 14 times by an unknown assailant. Robbery and sexual assault were ruled out as motives early on in the investigation, but why someone would come into the home and viciously attack the woman is still unknown. Fifty years later, the case remains unsolved. In 2018, troopers asked for the public’s assistance again, but no arrests were made. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.
Oct. 22 — Ownership of the building which formerly housed the Allegany branch of the First National Bank of Olean was formally turned over this week to the Allegany Public Library. The library, which was started in the upper floor of the town hall in 1965, has grown to 12,000 volumes and grew in circulation to 24,000 last year. The board plans structural improvements, plus creation of a children’s section in the basement and possibly a mezzanine floor or balcony to make best use of the high walls of the one-story structure.
1995
Oct. 22 — Local police are up in arms over the potential loss of the state crime lab in Olean, announced by the state as an effort to save money. “They’re stepping over dollars to get pennies,” said Wellsville Police Chief James Cicirello. “This is going to be more of a burden to police officers than the amount of money set off on the savings.” “This is disastrous. They’ve always been available if we needed them on a major crime scene,” said Olean Police Chief Patrick Brandow. “With that solid, local connection, you take your evidence over and drop it off. (In January) you’re just dropping it in the mail and taking a number.” The closure of the lab would later be reversed.
Oct. 24 — Firefighters and prison officials reported an inmate uprising at Federal Correction Institute-McKean south of Bradford this morning. While few details were available that day, the next day it is reported that one inmate suffered minor injuries in the disturbance. A minor fire was reported, and about 50 inmates were taken to a special housing facility following the seven-hour incident. It was later learned that the incident began as a work strike against mandatory minimums for certain drug offenses, as were similar incidents at the 89-prison nationwide system.