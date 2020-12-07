From familiar foes for the Bonnies to a “Magic Carpet” ride, from solving Felmont’s pollution problems to support to outweigh a Grinch-like thief, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Dec. 7 — Olean and Salamanca will battle it out this holiday season. But not on the athletics field, but on the sales line. Olean Mayor W.Z. Georgia issued a challenge to Mayor Hoag of Salamanca to see which community could sell more Christmas seals for the Cattaraugus County Tuberculosis Committee’s $15,000 goal to help those with chronic lung disease. “I may be inviting defeat for our city in addressing you as above, but if we do go down and out, it will not be our fault,” Georgia wrote. “I hope, for lack of effort to win in this noble work, as we take the count.” Hoag would accept the challenge the following day.
Dec. 13 — St. Bonaventure’s varsity has hopes of having a five of the basketball court that will measure up strongly with the best to be found in the east. While the schedule is not done, Bonas hopes to host Westminster College and University of Detroit, while playing home and away games each against University of Niagara and Canisius College — today part of the Little 3. Only four veterans are available for this campaign, but there seems to be a wealth of material among the new men that have reported for practice.
1945
Dec. 7 — Oleander Anthony Postawski of the U.S. Naval Reserve is on his way back home. He is one of 1,475 high-point Navy veterans whom the “Magic Carpet” is bringing back to the States aboard the USS Henrico. The ship is one of 250 ships convoying hundreds of thousands of soldiers, sailors and marines back home. Postawski spent Dec. 7 in Pearl Harbor, the site of the Japanese surprise attack four years earlier that led to the U.S. entry into the war. He should be back in the continental U.S. within a few days.
Dec. 11 — Police rounded up several Olean boys for their roles in a string of petty crimes reported in the last few days. The boys were blamed for crimes from shoplifting and spilling garbage on porches to smashing windows and parking meters. Jacket and purse snatching were especially prevalent. Two of the boys were listed missing from their homes, having been located in Indiana, sent money to return, and lost track of again.
1970
Dec. 8 — The manager of Felmont Oil Corp. ‘s chemical plant in North Olean is hopeful that the company’s triple pollution problem will be solved soon. A new stainless steel heat exchanger system should remove in-plant ammonia contamination, as well as discharging waste water with sufficient dissolved oxygen standards. High water temperature — then at 105 degrees being pumped straight into Olean Creek — will soon be pumped through a new pipe almost two miles to the Olean sewage disposal plant site, allowing it to cool down before entering the Allegheny River.
Dec. 11 — The first completed section of Bradford’s Route 219 byass was opened, with a long auto cavalcade driving the new 1.7-mile highway section. Meanwhile, officials still hopeful for a four-lane run of Route 2019 from Springville to Salamanca wrangle to get the prospective route as close to Salamanca as possible. Salamanca Mayor Ronald Yehl told a resident at a council meeting that he does not expect the route to be shifted at the southern end to come closer to Route 16 at Olean. State officials said there is talk about turning both Route 219 and Route 16 into four-lane highways, but no plan to attempt to join either to the other.
1995
Dec. 8 — A day after reading about a shopping cart full of toys to be distributed by the Salvation Army being stolen from the Olean Center Mall, locals jumped at the chance to help out. Herb Appleby of Smethport quickly mailed $50 to help offset the stolen $200 in toys, and challenged his neighbors to do the same. “Whenever I see something like this on the TV or in the newspaper, it wrenches my heart,” he said. I felt so bad to think some little kids may go without fights. I’m sure there are a lot of people who feel the way I do.”
Dec. 10 — With a second-half performance worthy of a Big Ten, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team dissected the University of Wisconsin, 76-62, in front of more than 10,000 clearly stunned UW Field House observers. The victory was the first by the Bonnies over a Big Ten Conference squad since 1971, when Bonas trounced Purdue 94-79 in the NIT opener. “As far as I’m concerned, this was the best away victory that I’ve ever had” at SBU, said coach Jim Baron, “and one of the greatest victories we’ve ever had.” Junior point guard Shandue McNeill matched his career best with 21 points, and sophomore Rashaan Palmer scored a career-best 19 points.