From soaring to new Seneca Heights to denying tenure to married teachers, from improving city parking to possible plans for Route 219, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
May 9 — Bishop William Turner is expected to lay the cornerstones of the convent and St. Mary’s Academy in Olean next Sunday. The cornerstone for the convent will be laid where the chapel will be, and the cornerstone for the school will be laid at South First and West Henley streets. All the societies of the church will form angles on Henley and First streets for the ceremony, and the Rev. Dana Dugan of Niagara Falls — a graduate of the old St. Mary’s Academy — will be the featured speaker.
May 12 — Rapid progress is being made in the development of the Garden City of Seneca Heights. All the houses undertaken last season are completed, with just one unoccupied — and even that one has been sold. Ten new homes are being placed under construction as rapidly as possible, and the management reports a more active interest in Seneca Heights than at any time since its inception immediately after the Great War.
1948
May 10 — More than 200 cutlery workers will receive raises thanks to a new contract between Union Cutlery Co. and Local 21699. Wage increases of 10 to 18 cents an hour are coming for all production, maintenance and office employees at the maker of the famous Kabar line, union and company officials reported. Since 1905 the company and union have been able to sit down and settle their differences, company officials reported. The deal was in stark contrast to the front page of the Times Herald, reporting “Truman Takes Over Nation’s Railroads” as around 150,000 rail workers threatened to strike the following morning over impasses with management. That strike would be called off that evening.
May 12 — The Olean city school board voted 5-4 to deny tenure to all married women teachers when their husbands are working. Before the meeting, the board had not taken a firm stand on the tenure issue, having previously ruled the board would “consider each case individually.” The decision came about midnight, near the close of a five-hour session while considering the tenure status of Florence Pratt, a music teacher. A petition had been filed with the board to continue Pratt in her present full-time capacity. The board also voted to not have her or the district’s music director appear to discuss the situation, but an appeal from Superintendent Donald Keagle changed their minds and called the two for a special meeting in a few weeks.
1973
May 8 — The renovation of the new Olean Public Library on Second Street is two months ahead of schedule, library officials said, with the installation of indoor furnishings nearing. It is expected the facility — the former Loblaws grocery store — will be open by the beginning of June. Reference Librarian James Lee said he expects the relocation from 116 S. Union St. to be completed this summer, but there is no definite plan in place to move the roughly 54,000 volumes in the collection. There have been inquiries into using the Old Library as an office building or for a museum for the Daughters of the American Revolution. It would become offices, then converted in the 1980s into a restaurant.
May 9 — In another step toward the realization of an off-street parking program for the city, the Common Council unanimously approved $840,000 in bonds (about $5.95 million in 2023) to pay for the acquisition and construction of five lots. “Those lots can’t be used for anything else now, and they will otherwise grow into grass and weeds,” said Charles Mette, D-Ward 3, adding he voted in favor only because he had no choice after the city demolished the buildings on those lots already. The city also OK’d the purchase of the parcel between North 10th and Buffalo streets known as the Pennsylvania Railroad Athletic Field. The land will be converted into a city ball field. Today, the land is home to the Olean YMCA and the Olean Area Federal Credit Union headquarters.
1998
May 10 — Olean teachers are eyeing the concept of “looping” — having a teacher instructing the same class of students between two school years, moving up with the students to the next level. Brian O’Connell, Washington West elementary principal, traveled to Massachusetts to see classes at Attleboro Public School. The first two classes — going from second to third grade with the same teacher — will begin in September, O’Connell said. Teachers at Hinsdale, which began a program last year, noted the program shows promise as it helps maintain consistency between the two school years.
May 12 — An upgraded Route 219 expressway would create twice as many jobs as a modified plan to add two extra lanes to the current route and bypasses around Ellicottville and Salamanca, the state Department of Transportation reported. That would come at a cost of $485 million (about $900 million in 2023) However, the upgrade plan would add 9,250 temporary construction jobs and 3,900 permanent jobs, DOT leaders said, with a far smaller price tag of $224 million (about $418 million in 2023). “Employment in Springville has nearly doubled in 10 years,” the report states. The report also noted tourism traffic would increase to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, as well as Allegany State Park and Allegheny National Forest.