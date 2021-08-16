From busting stills to breaking attendance records, from “hot cargos” of nuclear waste to “doom and gloom” for local oil, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921Aug. 18 — Sheriff Mallory led a liquor raid on an East State Street business in Salamanca. In the premises of Steve Plonka, a Polish tailor, deputies reported smashing a still and four barrels of mash, as well as seven gallons of liquor in jugs and five quart jars of moonshine in the basement. The tip came from residents pointing to openly intoxicated men in public near the business — supposed to be a thing of the past with Prohibition.
Aug. 19 — The Olean-Buffalo state road will be open to the public as far as Delevan this week, officials report. This completes this route — beyond five miles of very good dirt road between Delevan and Sardinia — with pavement to Buffalo. Delevan celebrated the opening with a community picnic and field day. It is expected if the weather is good that a large number of autoists will use this road the coming Sunday. Today, the road is known as Route 16.
1946Aug. 16 — It’s been a big year for baseball in Olean. In 1945, Bradner Stadium recorded 16,994 paying ticket-holders entering to watch the Oilers in PONY League play. By comparison, 44,946 came out to watch this season — the largest jump in the league, catapulting Olean to third in overall ticket sales. Wellsville also saw an uptick, with more than 27,000 customers by July 31, up from 15,000 the summer before. Bradford recorded just under 40,000 tickets. The top team was Jamestown, with 78,000 tickets sold.
Aug. 19 — Bands, drum corps, firemen’s associations and other marching units from across the region will participate in Olean’s big “Welcome Home” party being hosted by the Olean American Legion on Labor Day. Dozens of units plan to march for over $1,000 in prizes to help the city honor those veterans who have trickled home over the last year as the U.S. war machine demobilized from World War II.
1971Aug. 16 — Locals are generally favorable to an order by President Nixon to freeze wages and prices for the next 90 days and halting the use of the Gold Standard, but local bankers are considering it a shot in the dark. Mark Hannon of Citizens National Bank and Trust said the actions “had to come … the dollar was beginning to sink pretty badly.” M. Gordon Faulkner, president of Exchange Bank of Olean said Nixon “was forced to do it… he’s got a problem with the unemployment rate, and inflation. Whether it will work or not I don’t know.” The measure was politically popular, but is believed to have led to the stagflation and economic malaise later in the decade.
Aug. 19 — A “hot cargo” made its way through downtown Olean on a cargo truck named “El Loco”. The truck, carrying nuclear waste from Long Island, was escorted through town on blocked-off streets by Allegany-based state troopers and a Suffolk County radiation control department car with monitoring equipment for the slow trek along Route 17 through the city. The vehicle made it through the city without incident on its way to the nuclear fuels plant burying ground at West Valley.
1996Aug. 16 — The push is on to find a new owner for the Kendall/Amalie refinery in Bradford. State and Witco Corp. company officials have “formed a partnership” to find a new owner for the plant by the spring of 1997 and keep the 300 workers employed. Meanwhile, those attending the New York State Oil Producers Clambake carried a mood of “doom and gloom” for the small-time producers. “There’s a lot of small producers… that send their oil there right now,” said Larry Kardos, past president of the group. “There are other refineries, but they are not set up to accept the crude oil produced around here.”
Aug. 17 — A railroad car that once rode the old Pittsburgh, Shawmut & Northern Railroad is being restored and delivered to the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Rail Car No. 99, named Clara, was the personal car of Frank Sullivan Smith of Angelica in the early 1900s. After his death, his wife wanted it burned, but following protest, it was donated to the YMCA camp and used as a first aid office. On Friday, it joined a coach and locomotive at the fairgrounds and it will be restored like new, said Carrol Burdick of Angelica. Today, it is one of the star attractions at the fairgrounds.