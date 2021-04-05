From strange prisoners at the city lockup to teens coming to the rescue, from new business in Olean to computers helping with pen pals and hair styles, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
April 7 — Two strange prisoners were locked in a cell at the city police station today. Two little pigs squealed as they ran about the little ironbound room while their owner, W.L. Johnson, 36, of McKean County, slept off a jag next door. Johnson was picked up by police while staggering down North Union Street, one little porker under each arm. Arraigned on an intoxication charge, he paid his $10 fine and was released. However, he soon got his money back — two city coppers bought the pigs off of him before he left town.
April 11 — Daylight Saving Time is being considered for Olean. The Common Council will host a public hearing to get the public’s input on whether or not to introduce the plan for the city. The act of pushing the clock ahead an hour in the spring and pulling it back an hour in autumn was not new in 1921, but officials across the region struggled with whether to move the clocks or not. Issues such as farm timing, train schedules and business transactions were often complicated by each municipality having control over its own use of the system. The federal government would only act on DST in 1966, but the debate rages on today.
1946
April 5 — Three teens are credited with saving Fred Adsit, about 60, after he fell into the Allegheny River near the shore of the “island” where he lives. Robert Harwood, Robert Shott and David Canfield were skipping stones at the river when they saw Adsit in the water near the island after coming home in his boat from the grocery store. The current was strong, but the boys carried him to his home to await a call from Harwood’s mother to police. Unconscious, the man — a muskrat trapper — later awoke at Olean General Hospital despite the icy waters and shock.
April 10 — War dead of World War II will be paid tribute at final memorial services, the Olean Post No. 530 American Legion announced today. The Legionnaires ask the public to check the list presented to see if any names had been left off as the Legion attempts to secure Gold Star Citations for every man who lost his life in the service during the late war. It is expected the ceremony will coincide with Memorial Day services at the end of May. The roll listed 112 soldiers, sailors and marines who lost their lives during the less than four years of U.S. involvement in the war.
1971
April 5 — Area educators will get graduate coursework at a fraction of the cost thanks to computers. Educators are signing up for a graduate-level class in learning to recognize handicap problems in children for $11 — as opposed to the normal $40 charge at Penn State — thanks to a 40-foot van equipped with computers for long-distance learning. The project is a prototype funded by the U.S. Office of Education and is the only such lab in the nation. It includes a computer — then so large it needed to be housed in a 40-foot van — and terminals so students can interact with an instructor at State College.
April 8 — The first manufacturing tenant in the Olean Industrial Park was revealed to be Wheeling Corrugated Corp., a division of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel. The firm will occupy 16,500 square feet in several new-built structures across the railroad tracks from the Hysol plant in North Olean. It is anticipated the site will employ between 25 and 50 local workers in the manufacture and distribution of the division’s many products. Ralph Richmond, vice president of the Olean Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council, said the project “is the first of what is hoped to be a long series of new industries acquired in the Industrial Park area.”
1996
April 5 — Cattaraugus County health officials feel they can kill off many of the mosquitos that can spread disease along the Allegheny River. Different cocktails of chemicals are being readied for aerial spraying, said Connie Kramer, deputy public health director, with a one-two knockout punch prepared. One chemical is to kill larvae, she said, and has to be timed correctly. “You have to hit the larvae at the right time, when they are eating,” she said, while another chemical is a growth inhibitor that will keep the larvae that survive the first chemical from growing up into disease vectors.
April 7 — Computers are making life a lot more interesting, two stories in the Times Herald report. Elementary school students at Olean’s Ivers J. Norton Elementary School have jumped on a project using computers to get pen pals in a fraction of the time letters would normally take. Talking with SUNY Geneseo students, the children learn about what college life is like. Soon, students as far away as Texas will be part of the email-based program. In the second story, Image by Design of Port Allegany allows customers to use computer imaging to try out up to 24 hair styles and makeup designs, conveniently put on a VHS cassette tape to take to the salon for review and styling.