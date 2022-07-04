From strikebreakers playing the railroad for fools to a Jesse James-level of crime spree, from welcoming back Miss New York to ringing in the nation’s birthday here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
July 5 — While revelers partied with fireworks and barbecues, Olean noted the quietest July Fourth in its history. Police did not make an arrest, and the fire department was not called out. Outside of one car accident, the only serious injury occurred when Charles Bloom was shot in the hand by a blank cartridge. Two good baseball games, the Chautauqua in the East Side park and the carnival in Olean town furnished entertainment for many.
July 6 — The Pennsylvania Railroad shops in Olean and the Erie shops in Salamanca remain empty amid the Great Railroad Strike of 1922. Salamanca Mayor Henry McCann called upon the Erie to maintain peace between the two dozen strikebreakers brought in on the Pacific Express yesterday. Those strikebreakers played the Erie as fools, however — all were migrant workers who traveled from Eastern cities to the Midwest for farm work every summer. All left their food, pay and new overall uniforms at the roundhouse and were escorted by strikers to the side door pullman route to Buffalo — their intended destination.
1947
July 5 — Cheers of thousands told Olean Legionnaires on Friday that they lived up to the promise of organizers to stage one of the most thrilling Fourth of July fireworks exhibitions ever given in Bradner Stadium. Between 6,000 and 8,000 attended the show inside the stadium, which began with various musical acts such as the crack Bolivar All-Veterans Band, the Turock Brothers’ Accordion Trio and a trumpet trio of James LeFerdo, Maurice Swartz and James Ensell.
July 10 — A desperado rivaling Jesse James in resourcefulness and daring, created criminal history in Potter County. Chester Lawrence Gasunas, 22, of Massachusetts, is being held in Batavia after a string of robberies and holdups across the region. On Thursday, he held up a deputy sheriff in Coudersport for $65 and his patrol car. Later that evening, he made great speed in the machine and held up the National Clothing Company store in Hornell. Eventually, troopers cornered him in Wyoming County without a struggle.
1972
July 6 — A decision on the proposed $5 million Olean Center Mall is set to be rendered Aug. 1. The Olean Urban Renewal Agency has a proposal from G. Butchello, to construct the mall with space for 22 stores, 1,500 cars and provide 500 jobs and a heliport for the community. The flood-free characteristics of the 26 acre site were demonstrated in the recent flood. The proposed anchor stores include a nationally known mass merchandiser and a regional department store familiar to area residents. Meanwhile, a competing plan from Louis Magnano and others aims to extend the Delaware Park Centre project into part of the space planned for the mall, with Twin Fair announcing that day that a full-sized department store would be erected as a standalone building south of Delaware Avenue. The URA would eventually go with the Butchello plan, while a scaled-down Magnano plan would be built separately north of Delaware Avenue.
July 10 — The 19 contestants in this year’s Miss New York State Pageant have begun arriving in the city to prepare for the annual competition just weeks after the Flood of 1972 ravaged the region. Hosting the show will be Miss America 1970 Pamela Eldred, who was admittedly nervous in her first emcee gig last summer but is ready to take the mic again. Contestants will again stay in area hotels for the week to rehearse for the televised competition next weekend.
1997
July 6 — Smaller crowds than expected flocked to the Dempsey Club’s fireworks display at Bradner Stadium due to a day’s postponement for the weather. Still, hundreds attended the stadium ceremonies while hundreds more staked out prime viewing spots along the dikes, nearby streets and hillsides Saturday evening.
July 10 — After the first vote was defeated in May, voters turned out in droves on a replacement budget plan for the Olean City School District. With over 2,100 votes reported, a 12-vote margin passed the $23.2 million budget, while a larger margin of 180 was reported in a separate vote to allow extracurriculars. Most of the changes in the budget, however, came after the vote — extra state aid was approved in a late state budget, allowing city school district officials to lower a prospective 7% tax hike to about half that rate.