From a new coach for St. Bonaventure College football to a big expansion for an area manufacturer, from a crackdown on landfills to upheaval over a possible Seneca Nation of Indians casino, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923May 2 — Another Notre Dame star entered the coaching field when Glen Carberry, captain of the 1922 Fighting Irish, signed to coach football at St. Bonaventure College. “The Judge” will have plenty of good football material to work with, and the Notre Dame system of play should make the Bonas team a more formidable team than heretofore. A veteran of the late war who starred for West Point in 1916, he transferred to Notre Dame after being wounded in an ammunition dump explosion in Europe. There, he was one of many stars under legend Knute Rockne — going 8-1-1 in the 1922 season.
May 5 — Being a champion didn’t mean a lot to sign painter Charles Griswald, who got in the middle of a bet with Jimmie, the owner of the Texas hot dog stand where he was painting a sign on North Union Street, and Gus, who sells fruit next door. Gus bet that Griswald could not eat the four pounds of ham in Jimmie’s store, and Griswald was a good sport. He ate all the ham, plus bread and two cups of coffee before returning to his brush after his, albeit very large, free meal.
1948May 3 — Daystrom Corp. will build 80,000 feet of new warehouse and manufacturing space in the city, company President Paul Dollard said. The expansion will provide “Greater employment opportunities for Olean people,” he said. “The growing market demand for tubular chrome kitchen and dinette furniture, in which Daystrom leads the field, has expanded production in the Olean and Friendship plants, and now both are operating at full capacity. Limited warehouse space … has caused severe handicaps.” Daystrom would leave the state in 1962.
May 3 — Ten straight seasons, 10 straight opening day wins for the Olean Oilers. Before the biggest opening day crowd in Oiler history of 4,460, the home team defeated the Wellsville Red Sox 5-2. A three-run outburst in the first inning — caused by two walks, a double and a wild throw on a double play, put the home team up by an insurmountable score. Ronnie Teasley became the first Black player to take the field in the Pony League, getting a hit in three at bats, as well as 12 put-outs in his inaugural appearance. Three of four errors by the team were wild throws to Teasley, who was reaching for the sky on many occasions.
1973May 1 — Cattaraugus County’s many landfills are not up to snuff, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported, with 15 of the 20 guilty of inadequate compaction and cover, and half regularly practice opening burning of garbage. Several towns, including Franklinville, have decided to close landfills rather than post bonds to cover cleanup costs. Even the state, with two dumps at Allegany State Park, are not always in compliance. It is hoped a better system for landfills is created, such as the new site operated by the city of Olean at the Ischua airport site.
May 4 — Local gas station operators have had a mixed reaction as to how the national gasoline shortage would affect the area this summer. Don Weaver at the American West State Street Service Station is just waiting to hear the news, one way or the other. Bill Ingram, owner of William Ingram Sunoco at 815 W. State St., said he has had indications that an increase in gasoline prices are coming, expecting between two and four cents a gallon. “My price may even go down this summer,” said Keith Pond of Pond and Son, N. Union Arco Station. By October, angry over U.S. aid to Israel, Arab oil producing countries would put an embargo on the nation, leading to the 1973 Oil Crisis.
1998May 1 — The carriage house at the Bartlett House on North Second Street will become a museum, said Mayor James Griffin after a meeting with 13 others to discuss the future of the city’s historical society. The long in disrepair building was last used as a lab by the county health department from 1961 to 1990, sitting vacant since with peeling lead paint and wall-to-wall debris. Fundraising is expected, as the city budget has no funds for renovation work. Today, the site is a museum with a large collection of artifacts from pre-Columbian times to modern day.
May 3 — Hours after Seneca Nation of Indians voters approved exploring the possibility for a casino, SNI President Michael Schindler nullified the vote and stepped down from his post. The nullification and resignation came after he was confronted by anti-casino activists, accusing him of running on an anti-casino platform and then not remaining neutral during the vote. Senecas voted 710-547 in favor of allowing leaders to negotiate with the state on opening casinos on the Allegany and Cattaraugus reservations. A similar proposal had been defeated in 1994.