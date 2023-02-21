From a fine display of motor cars to a call of action against “economic mugwumps”, from a run-and-gun win over Rutgers to county backing for JCC’s downtown expansion, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Feb. 21 — The second annual Olean Auto Show opened at the State Armory. There are about 50 cars on the floor, with a fine variety of makes, models and colors on display. A 1907 Ford roadster — the fourth year of production — is a highlight of the show, and Mayor Peter Foley said there has been much progress since the days when cars were called the horseless carriage. Brands include those known 100 years later like Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge, as well as lesser-known names today like Maxwell (bought by Chrysler in 1925), Cleveland (out of business since 1909), Nash (eventually American Motors and then Chrysler) and Gray (made from 1922 to 1926). Also represented by booths at the drillshed are the Metro, Standard and Kendall oil and gasoline booths.
Feb. 22 — Frank Brooks, 59, stands accused of killing Charles Moore, a Railroad Avenue resident, with a milk bottle during a raucous house party on Feb. 11. Moore died nine days later of an aneurysm from the resulting head injury. It is said by the family that Moore took no part in the family party where moonshine was served. Brooks however denies it, claiming Moore attacked him and was dealing him a severe beating before two other men interfered.
1948
Feb. 20 — Noting the rising tide of fatal car and pedestrian accidents, the Kiwanis Club of Olean has launched a campaign to protect school children with school safety patrols. Instructed by a city police officer, the patrols would help guide children across the street and prevent cars from striking them like modern crossing guards. Kiwanis members noted a 15-year-old program in Hornell has been successful — not a single child crossing the street has been injured under the guidance of patrol members.
Feb. 26 — Businessmen were told to stop being “economic mugwumps” and stand up and defend the American way of life from “ferocious attacks by professional disorganizers” at the meeting of local retailers at the Olean House. C. Mossman McLean, president of the state Merchants Council, pointed to the material blessings of American business as the counter to communist propaganda being fed by “city living (which) has dulled our sense of independence.” “Don’t be ashamed of being called a capitalist,” he pleaded. “Hasn’t our way of life been a success?”
1973
Feb. 20 — A run-and-gun game put the St. Bonaventure Brown Indians up 95-91 over visiting Rutgers in the Campus Center. Rutgers shot 68.8% from the field in the first half, but only led by three points at the half. “I’ve never seen anything like the start of the first half,” said Rutgers coach Dick Lloyd. “It was like a shooting gallery, unbelievable.” However, it was Tim Flanagan’s cool foul shooting — immediately after playing in the Bona Frosh game against Broome Tech earlier in the night — that put in enough to put Bona on top.
Feb. 21 — Local business owners are petitioning the city government to reconsider the size of the proposed Olean Center Mall. “We thought the purpose of urban renewal was to renew, not destroy,” said William Bernstein, owner of Allen’s Shoe Store. There were already 35 business owners’ signatures on the petition, he said, and the glut of space at the mall would oversaturate the retail market for the size of the area. Bernstein noted that an earlier report recommended a top of 200,000 square feet of new retail space — not the 250,000 proposed for the mall.
1998
Feb. 20 — With three games left in Atlantic 10 play, much of the hope for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has disintegrated in a 68-45 loss to Temple. The upper seats in the Reilly Center began to empty with almost half of the second period remaining. “We wanted to get into full-court press mode, but we didn’t score and that put pressure on our halfcourt defense … it kinda snowballed from there,” said coach Jim Baron. Star point guard Tim Winn missed all seven field goal attempts, all five attempted 3-pointers, and all four free throw attempts — even eliciting jeers after a missed trey, and later a technical foul for shoving the ball back into the midsection of a Temple player.
Feb. 26 — Despite a split contingent of Olean lawmakers, the Cattaraugus County Legislature voted 11-6 to back the expansion plans for Jamestown Community College in downtown Olean. “Our downtown has been dying a slow death for many years,” said sponsor Catharine Young, R-Olean. “Retail has shifted, stores have closed and property values have declined.” Leading the opposition was Minority Leader Charlotte McLaughlin, D-Olean, who noted that the cost of demolitions could add millions to the cost of the project. “Leave it up to the JCC trustees to decide the best place for JCC,” she said.