From the kickoff of springtime fun to helping with CARE packages, from marching for peace to walking away from a plane crash, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
May 6 — The weatherman has at last promised good weather for the city’s children who will have the opportunity to play in the East State Street park. Three baseball diamonds have been laid out and there will be bats and balls for the older children. Volunteers will direct the young children in play. The park area is opening up under the auspices of the Olean Community Recreation Service with the assistance of Community Service Inc. All is ready for the big start at 2 p.m., just across the East State Street bridge in what today is War Vets Park.
May 6 — Instruments of civilization make not hit in the wilds. Don Brooks, of this city and a civil engineer for Central Pennsylvania Lumber, found the wrecks of his transit he left a short time ago. He had left his instrument, well covered in the woods, and stuck his axe in a tree as usual when through for the day. Returning, he found the transit almost ruined and buried in the mud. Bear hair on the tree and axe blade showed that animals had attempted to take the tool. The elusive bruin was not seen.
1946
May 3 — More Olean organizations have adopted suggestions to cancel events — not because of disease, but because of food insecurity. The Army Mothers Club has canceled its 70-person banquet for next Tuesday, and the City Bowling League postponed its annual banquet until autumn in order to reduce food consumption. The People’s Methodist Church reported it is recommending its congregation give up or reduce a single food item every week and donate the money thus saved. The Young Adult Group of the church will host a “starvation menu” at its meeting next week consisting of vegetable stew and rye bread instead of the normal fare. Funds saved by the meals will go to support the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe, which will send food to Europeans in need amid a global shortage affecting war-torn countries — the original CARE Package.
May 8 — Determined to make the first peacetime ceremonies since the end of World War II, the American Legion, VFW and Spanish American Veterans have outlined a three-fold program. Plans include a parade in which all veterans are invited to participate, memorial services at Bradner Stadium, and the decoration of graves in four nearby cemeteries are planned. The parade is expected to draw thousands with the high school band, New York State Guard, the Gold Star Mothers, and various youth groups participating.
1971
May 3 — 5/100th of minute decided the 250-mile Southern Tier Tour road rally over the weekend. Picking up the first place were Edward and Ethel Mason of Arlington, Va., attributing their win to the $500 dashboard-mounted Zeron electronic computing device and their green 1965 Porsche. It was their third attempt at the rally. Hot on their tails, though, was a Datsun 510 piloted by Phil Gowins and Randy Graves of the D.C. metro area. Rookie rally drivers Chuck Ward of the Times Herald sports staff and Don McLean of WHDL radio came in 52nd of 58 racers in Ward’s Saab.
May 6 — More than 300 people marched for peace from St. Bonaventure to War Veterans Park in Olean, calling for the withdrawal of troops from Vietnam. Petitions were passed to support the Vietnam Disengagement Act. Former Congressman Max McCarthy told the crowd that “to do nothing on a day like today would seem to be morally bankrupt,” while the Rev. Richard Elliott from Bethany and Bethel Lutheran Church noted public pressure forced former President Johnson to not run again, as well as stopped President Nixon from continuing to bomb North Vietnam. “Before the peace movement, our government would not even talk about negotiations,” he said.
1996
May 3 — St. Bonaventure art students protested the removal of art from the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts galleries by covering their own work with signs indicating censorship. The curator said he removed several pieces from the exhibit over the quality, not over content. Administrators backed his decision, but students and other faculty were critical of the timing and method — after the exhibit was prepared for opening and unilaterally — as well as claims that the work was censored for profanity. The art major had just begun the year before. “We came here because they built this art center and started this program. Now, we’re having it slammed in our face,” one student said.
May 9 — Five people escaped serious injury after their single-engine plane crashed in heavy fog at the Olean Municipal Airport. The passengers were business visitors from Vermont, representatives of farmers’ cooperative Agri-Mark. Empire Cheese officials reported the group was coming to visit the facility in Cuba. Weather advisories about the fog had been issued by airport officials, and the crash was reported by a nearby turkey hunter. All on board walked away from the crash. The final federal report on the accident said the plane came in too low due to pilot error, striking trees 600 feet from the runway.