From cracking down on unlikely trout poaching to a ring of sticky bandits, from a new name in Olean air travel to a tax embargo hurting Senecas and non-Seneca businesses alike, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
April 11 — Local sportsmen have been asked by the state Conservation Commission to wipe out “vermin” in the state, those predatory birds and animals that kill birds and small game, and damage farm and garden crops. “If the sportsmen of the state will cooperate actively in the war on ‘vermin,’ the results obtained by the game protectors will be increased many fold.” The animals to be eradicated include lynx, bobcat, hunting house cats, red fox, grey fox, red squirrel, weasel, house rat, porcupine, woodchuck, crow, English sparrow, starling, sharp-shinned hawk, cooper’s hawk, goshawk, great horned owl, great grey owl, and snowy owl.
April 12 — The chickens of Edward Bronald in McCann Hollow have been eating their worth every day, he discovered. He has a number of fish ponds on his place, and his fowls — at 25 cents per pound on the hoof — were feasting daily on the brown trout that are just about held priceless by thousands of fishermen and sportsmen. After watching a bird dip its beak in and come out with a speckled beauty, he decided it was time to put wire fences around the ponds. Meanwhile, Olean High School instructor Mary Fitzgerald caught six fish on one of the ponds without rebaiting her line — no hook, just a worm tied to the line.
1947
April 11 — After 18 grass fires in 24 hours, Mayor Thomas Gustafson and Acting Fire Chief Paul Wolf urged residents to pay attention to what they are doing and to observe the city’s bans on such fires. Untended bonfires account for most of the fire, including yard waste burning, Wolf said. He also noted that some of the fires were intentionally set, likely by children, but if anyone is caught they will face punishment. The city will use all of its powers to crack down, Gustafson said.
April 12 — Sticky hijackers are being sought in Potter County. Police said that a number of families have had their maple syrup harvests stolen. A family in Andrews Settlement had 30 gallons stolen overnight. Another 50 were reported stolen from West Bingham. Neighbor Henry James — a county commissioner — had a whole big carton of new syrup cans stolen. Other farmers reported missing milk cans and tools likely used in the heists. At the time, many area farmers would collect and boil down maple sap from their farms for a bit of extra income to tide them over until the harvest came in.
1972
April 12 — “Allegheny Airlines,” the voice responded at the other end of the phone line. Mohawk Airlines, which had operated commercial air travel to the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport since the 1960s, was absorbed into Allegheny Airlines. A new 20-year plan for the daily Buffalo-Olean-Jamestown-Buffalo flight has been released, and a smooth transition has been reported at both the Olean and Bradford airports to the new ownership. The honeymoon wouldn’t last — in less than two months, commercial air travel to Olean would be a thing of the past.
April 17 — Claiming euthanasia will be next, county Legislator Daniel McCarthy, a Democrat, called on his colleagues to protest the “most liberal abortion laws” in the nation. “The consequences of legalized abortion could be disastrous to our society and lead to further decisions regarding the right to live for the aged, handicapped,” he said. He echoed calls by Catholic bishops last week to launch a crusade against the law. While the immediate legal issue would be moot following the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, the abortion debate continues today.
1997
April 11 — Salamanca Mayor Rosalyn Hoag made an appeal to Gov. George Pataki to end the tax war over gasoline and cigarettes on the Seneca territories. “The approach being taken by New York state is short-sighted and is obviously intended to further increase the state tax coffers while failing to look at the whole picture,” she said. Protests on the territory continue over an embargo as well as the treatment of four protesters by police. The four men have pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, while Salamanca police say no undue force was used in the arrests.
April 16 — The Salamanca Chamber of Commerce has crunched the numbers, and more than three in four city businesses are being hit by the lower traffic into the city due to embargoes on gasoline and cigarettes to the territory. “Some report sales were down by as much as 75 to 95%,” said Chamber President Donna Snyder. “We are facing a crisis. We are victims of the tax issue by chance, not by choice. One business took in $4 the other day… it looks like a ghost town.” Meanwhile, Seneca leaders have asked the Cattaraugus County sheriff’s office to stay out of the dispute, while legislators urged the sheriff’s office to report frequently on overtime related to the tax crisis.