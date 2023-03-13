From battling smallpox to the return of Made in Japan, from lawsuits over the Thatcher site to cleaning the bear caves, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923March 13 — There is one active case of smallpox in the city, the city health department reported, with Dana Otto, of 417½ N. Union St., under the strictest quarantine. Physicians throughout the area are watching closely for anything that has the appearance of the disease. The heightened precautions and examinations have detected several new cases of scarlet fever, however — a disease now treated with antibiotics, but then could only be treated by hoping to alleviate the symptoms.
March 14 — Thirteen members of the Ukulele Club journeyed to Rocky Crest Sanitarium last evening and gave a performance for the tuberculosis patients there. The program consisted of songs, both the old time favorites and the newer ones, together with several college songs. With the aid of the victrola and piano all who joined with the visitors in a number of folk dances and games. The evening’s entertainment was concluded with social dancing and the singing of “Good-night Comrades.”
1948March 16 — Articles made in Japan were received by an Olean 10-cent store this morning for the first time since 1941. The articles were small celluloid dogs, painted in lifelike colors. The toys carried the label “Made in Occupied Japan.” They will sell for 15 cents, a nickel more than the pre-war price. Toys from Asia would eventually grow to dominate the sector in the United States, and Japanese toys and other products — such as cameras — would carry the “MIOJ” branding for a total of seven years.
March 19 — The complete disappearance of Dr. Vance Carlson, a Port Allegany veterinarian, continues to puzzle the police who have spent the last two days searching for him. Carlson left his home Wednesday morning to make a call at the Hooker Farm, Coryville, where he treated an animal and left. His automobile was found Thursday in front of the Wright House in Smethport, with the keys in the ignition and all of his equipment still inside. It is said by friends that the man was of good habits and there is no sign of foul play.
1973March 14 — A state judge threw out a third lawsuit against the Olean school board over the purchase of the Thatcher Glass Co. site on Wayne Street for a new school. School officials said that after the latest action, which also lifted a stay order against demolishing the Thatcher site for a new high school, demolition is expected to begin shortly and take about a month to complete. The lawsuits, filed by Mrs. Francis Kramer, may not be the last. “If we are going down, we’re going to go down fighting because every little step we make helps the next group,” she said, noting one decision against her is being appealed. Today, the site is the home to Olean Intermediate Middle School.
March 19 — What a difference a few days makes. On Friday, Mike Donovan of “Uncle Mike’s” traveling hot dog cart came out to sell 60-cent wieners to pedestrians on North Union Street. Golfers hit the greens at Elkdale Country Club, and bicyclists were out in force. But that all changed Sunday as 12 inches of snow and high winds blanketed the region in white for St. Patrick’s Day. The one shining point were reports from area police — despite the snow and the St. Patrick’s Day Eve festivities, there were fewer accidents reported than normal.
1998March 16 — A group of local caving enthusiasts are trying to undo a hundred years of damage. The bear caves in the Quaker Lake area of Allegany State Park have long brought tourists, but have also brought spray paint and garbage. The Enchanted Mountain Cave Group and the Niagara Frontier Grotto spent two days cleaning up the site. “Typically, when you clean up an area, people don’t vandalize it more,” said Tim Martlett of Allegany. The caves — one as long as 120 feet — were scrubbed and cleared of rubbish during the cleaning event.
March 19 — Several families were evacuated after 1,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from the Miller and Brades gas station in Friendship into a drainage ditch. Hazmat officials said the gasoline then flowed about a quarter of a mile to Van Campen Creek, concentrating in sluices under the roads that could have blown sky high. “One ignition source and it would be an impressive boom,” said county hazardous materials coordinator Tom Barnett, adding he was worried about passing traffic providing the necessary spark.