From battling smallpox to the return of Made in Japan, from lawsuits over the Thatcher site to cleaning the bear caves, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1923March 13 — There is one active case of smallpox in the city, the city health department reported, with Dana Otto, of 417½ N. Union St., under the strictest quarantine. Physicians throughout the area are watching closely for anything that has the appearance of the disease. The heightened precautions and examinations have detected several new cases of scarlet fever, however — a disease now treated with antibiotics, but then could only be treated by hoping to alleviate the symptoms.

