From a wild goose ride to high water on the Allegheny, from a slowdown on the Expressway to Seneca embargoes and protests, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
April 4 — Olean was the sleepless city last night as a flock of wild geese, about 75 strong, spent the night circling the city and “honking.” Some began flying low to the ground. Policeman Joseph Lang, patrolling in the West End, reached up and grabbed one. He was almost taken along on a wild goose ride by the powerful bird, but speedily allowed his grip to slip, keeping a single feather as a trophy. The geese seemed bewildered all night before heading north in the morning. Old timers believe they lost their leader by the manner they flew in circles. The bright lights may have distracted the animals, as well.
April 4 — Seeking money for school can lead to political fights, but not usually assault charges. A man named Granteer, father of the only school-aged youth in Cold Spring, went to the town tax collector to seek transportation money to the Randolph school district, rather than hiring a private tutor. The tax collector rebuked the request, which led to fisticuffs between the tax collector’s brother-in-law, George Benedict, and Granteer. In self defense, Granteer butt-stroked his assailant with a shotgun. Benedict sought treatment, saying a tree struck him in the head, but a sheriff deputy caught wind of the truth and arrested the injured man.
1947
April 7 — The Allegheny River crested at 15.8 feet in Olean, but overall the city was spared short of a few flooded cellars on South Barry Street and in the vicinity of Washington and 20th streets. Several homes were evacuated along East State Road. Eleven planes at the Olean Airport were flown to higher ground, and a car on Sherlock Hollow Road was lit on fire by a downed power line. The situation was worse in Pennsylvania. Nine feet of water swamped Main Street in Bradford, while other streets in Eldred, Coudersport and Port Allegany were inundated. A boy was seriously burned in Rew after he touched a downed power line.
April 8 — More than 50 local New York Telephone workers walked off the job during a nationwide strike, leaving phones out of order, repairs unrendered and new service uninstalled. However, the newer dial service using automatic switchboards in Olean were not affected. Calls beyond Salamanca are impossible to connect, officials noted. The local Western Union office noted a boom in service however, as those seeking to call New York or most other cities in the country temporarily switched back to the telegram to deliver their messages.
1972
April 6 — Sorry, Farmer’s Almanac, but your 1971-72 snow predictions were horrible. Claiming skiers would be back on the slopes in November, local skiing didn’t get going in earnest until January, said Elaine Niver, obliterating resorts’ plans for the week of Christmas. Ski managers told the Times Herald that sunshine at the end of 1971 took with it 50% of their annual profit. Fewer skiers showed up due to the hit-or-miss weather, and managers noted that most resorts are in the red. Holiday Valley got in 101 operating days to lead all local resorts, while Bluemont at Yorkshire was open just 67. Ski Wing in Allegany checked out with 87 official days. Kissing Bridge and Glenwood Acres near Springville, got in 98 and 95 days, respectively.
April 8 — There will be no new construction on the Southern Tier Expressway next summer, the state DOT reported, due to a bond issue being defeated by voters last fall. It is expected that federal aid will be available through the Appalachian Regional Commission in July 1973. Commissioner T.W. Parker said the priority of construction will be leg between Olean and Hornell, in order to connect the Southern Tier and Genesee Expressway (the latter being Interstate 390 today) “at the earliest possible date.” The delay has pushed completion to 1978, Parker said, with only 52 miles remaining incomplete — almost all in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
1997
April 4 — Burning tires and railroad ties have shuttered Route 17 through the Allegany territory as the Seneca Nation of Indians shot down a settlement to the sale of tax-free cigarettes and gasoline to non-Indians. While some businesses have closed temporarily, delivery trucks to the reservations continue despite an embargo by Gov. George Pataki. Embarrassingly, the only vehicle stopped and seized by troopers was discovered to be a load of home heating fuel. Local reactions are mixed. While some residents want to see the Senecas be forced to collect taxes like other retailers, others note that the state may end up paying more if shop employees end up going on public assistance.
April 10 — Protests continue in Salamanca and other towns on the Seneca Nation of Indians’ territories as workers are sent home due to lack of gasoline and cigarettes, just to come back to stand on picket lines. Irma Cooper of the Native Business Association noted the state is only pushing the issue of taxes on sales to non-Indians because of pressure from the state Association of Convenience Stores. “We’re starving here — our nation is under siege because this was our economic base,” she said. Meanwhile, another group protests at Salamanca’s Jefferson Park over the arrest almost a week before of four protesters, claiming those facing charges were subject to police harassment.