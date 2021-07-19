From a close call amid floodwaters to a big weekend for the Olean Oilers, from the rise of an oil rig to a great finish to a wet Balloon Rally, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
July 19 — The commission of the Allegany State Park invites the public to be present at the official opening of the park on July 30. Good speakers will be present and lunch served at 1 p.m. The entrance to the state park is at what is known as Quaker Bridge on the Allegheny River. The park, which attracts up to 1.5 million visitors a year between the Quaker Area and Red House Area, celebrates its 100th birthday in 2021.
July 21 — Little Edward Sline, 7, of Ischua, was saved from drowning by nothing less than a miracle. A heavy rain had raised the brook that runs back of their barn to overflowing. The boy was standing on a footbridge tossing sticks into the stream when he lost his balance and fell into the swiftly-moving waters. His father chased the boy down the stream, calling for help. The boy fortunately washed ashore a quarter-mile downstream going under the bridge on Main Street. The water just cleared the bridge by a few inches and was full of rubbish. Thankfully, Slime grabbed onto a bush until he was plucked out by his dad.
1946
July 20 — Olean city Attorney J. Richmond Page said the city may attempt to pass a rent control law to stop runaway prices amid a housing crunch. “However,” he added, “whether the courts would uphold such a law is impossible to say.” Alderman John Butler said he expected the Office of Price Administration to be reauthorized, and would pressure the federal government for relief. In addition, a project to build veterans housing in the city should offer some relief “before cold weather.”
July 22 — The Olean Oilers made it nine wins in a row with a two-game hot streak over the weekend. On Saturday, they beat the Jamestown Falcons on the road, 3-1. Bill Benevich poled his homer across the 360-foot mark in right field for the first score of the game. On Sunday, at a packed crowd at Bradner Stadium, they topples the visiting Wellsville Yankees, 15-5. Jim Babcock led the effort with four runs of his own, with Charlie Chian and Benevich each picking up two.
1971
July 19 — Mayor William O. Smith announced his reelection bid. “I believe Olean is really on the bring of something big -- a progressive change that will be of great benefit to all of us, and I certainly would like to continue the steps already started to make this change a reality,” the Republican said. Working on urban renewal would be a top priority, he said, which, “when I first took office, urban renewal was confusing at best, but now this program will in the near future be a reality, a straight-forward and sensible reality.” Smith would go on to serve 16 years -- eight terms -- before declining to run again in 1985.
July 20 — An oil rig, once constructed by the hundreds in Bradford oil fields, has taken its place as part of the soon-to-open Penn-Brad Historical Oil Museum north of Custer City. The museum will showcase the tools, equipment, materials and men who turned the region into the heart of oil production for the nation in the 19th and early 20th centuries. While visitors are now allowed in, a special display will mark the Bradford Oil Centennial in August.
1996
July 19 — Olean youngsters were among the youths to meet a real-life movie star, Hornell native Bill Pullman. The children attended Camp Rathbun in Steuben County, part of the Southern Tier Camp Fire Council. Pullman, with credits including “Spaceballs,” “While You Were Sleeping” and “Casper” had a new film the summer of 1996 -- “Independence Day”, in which he gives one of the best-known fictional presidential speeches.
July 22 — Because of rain and wind, there was only one launch for the 21st Great Wellsville Balloon Rally this weekend. Launches were canceled Friday night, and Saturday morning and evening, but Sunday morning’s launch went off without a hitch. Chairman Ray Stevens noted the worst years still managed to get off three launches in the past, “but it was a successful weekend, the Balloon Rally store did well, the pilots were great, and the flight Sunday was terrific.” All told, 35 balloons took to the skies.