From saying goodbye to a titan of Olean to staying alive in the snow, from planning for redevelopment to making your Christmas shopping lists, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Dec. 5 — In an address before the Rotary Club in Bradford, Richard Wheeler, general manager of the Olean, Bradford and Salamanca Railway, announced that plans are being made to scrap the power house now supplying electricity for the traction lines from Shinglehouse to Salamanca. Power instead will come from the Niagara Falls Power Company. New steel cars will also be put in service soon, he added. The power house would go through several owners and later be known as the Coliseum skate rink. Suffering from a vehicle strike and a fire, the structure is abandoned today.
Dec. 7 — The body of Exchange National Bank President Frank L. Bartlett returned to Olean by train today after his death yesterday morning at the Hotel Biltmore in New York. The flag at city hall is flying at half staff as a tribute, and he was met at the station by the Elks and Masons — of which he was a member — and a representative of practically every business house, industry and profession in the city. The remains were taken by hearse to the Bartlett home on Laurens Street — today the Fannie E. Bartlett Historical House and Olean Point Museum.
1947
Dec. 5 — Following a spate of fatal car accidents involving poor weather, the Times Herald provides tips that show the “Way to Drive And Stay Alive.” Tips include getting the “feel” for the road, adjusting speed to weather and road conditions, slow down well in advance of intersections and curves, use tire chains (typically replaced by snow tires 75 years later), keep the windshield free of snow and ice, and follow vehicles at safer distances. Pumping the brakes gently on glare ice isn’t really recommended in the days of antilock brakes, however. In 1947, traffic fatalities totaled over 31,000. While lower than the 43,000 recorded in 2021, the U.S. population 75 years ago was less than half that today.
Dec. 6 — Atomic power is the topic of an expert forum at Olean High School next week. Dr. Gerald Wendt, editorial director of “Science Illustrated” and former “Time” science editor, will speak on the future of power and how nuclear energy — for war and peace — will shape the future. The talk is the last of the Civic Forum Association season, having hosted speakers this year on various topics from the local to the international.
1972
Dec. 5 — Two North Barry Street houses are leaving the Olean scene in preparation for the federally subsidized off-street parking program — which received a $416,000 grant this week. Two more houses on Hamilton Street are in the process of acquisition by the Urban Renewal Agency, and Mayor William O. Smith said he is “delighted” over the grant and will push forward on the long-awaited program shortly.
Dec. 9 — Olean developer Louis Magnano has proposed a million-dollar “Jacob Moses Center” development in downtown Bradford. Bounded by Forman Street and Main Street, the project would include almost 50,000 square feet of building and another 126,000 square feet of parking lot. Proposed stores include an A&P Store — like the Delaware Park Centre now under construction on North Union Street in Olean — a new Clinton Drug Store and smaller retail outlets. Bradford Redevelopment Authority officials report the proposal is one of several submitted, and “Careful consideration” is being given to the plans.
1997
Dec. 7 — Despite sophomore guard Tim Winn fouling out with over 5 minutes left on the clock, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team came within three points of grabbing the First Bank Classic title in Milwaukee — but then the gap widened and they were unable to topple undefeated Marquette. “It hurt us a lot, he’s our catalyst at both ends,” said senior forward Rashaan Palmer of his teammate being sent to the bench. “He’s our leader and when that goes away, other people have to step up.” The loss was the second for the quad on the still-young season.
Dec. 10 — Find everything you need to make the family happy in the 1997 Holiday Gift Guide. After last year’s hit Tickle Me Elmo, manufacturers are hoping to capitalize on the fad with Sing & Snore Ernie and Actimates Barney, a $100 purple dinosaur that can sing 17 songs and attach to a CD-ROM and video system (each sold separately). Computers are getting cheaper, with Compaq, Packard Bell and others cranking out Pentium computers for under $1,000. But the perfume and cologne industries are making big pushes toward the nose — and wallet — this season.