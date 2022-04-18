From going blind on moonshine to a sentence to Old Sparky, from urging changes to protect the planet to injuries at a Thruway tax protest, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
April 19 — Mr. and Mrs. John Nagourney of the North End have been arrested after Mrs. Michael Magira, who, it was alleged, drank moonshine whiskey made by the Nagourneys, and became seriously ill. The couple was charged with violating the state liquor law. Magira told that he bought two pints of likker at $1 a pop from the Nagourneys. After partaking in the swill, Mrs. Magira became seriously ill. The physician who was called told that her illness was due to the moonshine, but she is now recovering.
April 20 — City janitor George Young usually has plenty of takers when he offers the “flops” in the city lockup every morning breakfasts of hamburger steak and coffee, but Lafayette Glass declined breakfast in the Bums’ Suite. Turns out he had $3,000 in his pocket and planned to eat porterhouse for breakfast. As he relayed to the Evening Times, he had socked away the 2022 equivalent of $50,000 in cash over six months by telling fortunes across the line in Pennsylvania, blowing as much as $50 on merry-go-round rides at amusement parks on his way home. He planned to go to his family farm in Ohio and settle down for the long haul.
1947
April 18 — After a short trial and a conviction, Peter Bello of Olean has been sentenced to death by execution in the first-degree murder of Mildred White. Execution has been set for June 2 in Old Sparky, the electric chair at Sing Sing prison. However the sentence was automatically stayed by granting of an appeal. He was removed from the county jail this afternoon, with Sheriff Morgan Sigel and two deputies escorting him to Sing Sing at Ossining. At the end of the year, the jurors in the case would ask Gov. Thomas Dewey for clemency to avoid the electric chair.
April 19 — A new Boy Scout camp design has been presented for a site on Wolf Creek Road near Portville. The Seneca Council reported that 12 troop campsites, a caretaker’s house, a central lodge and other buildings will be constructed on 206 acres, as well as a 15-foot dam to impound a 5 ½-acre lake for swimming and boating. The camp closed permanently in 1977 after flood damage and transfers of programs to other camps in the area.
1972
April 18 — Three accidents with seven injuries were reported Monday by state police, and all had one thing in common — alcohol. And with the old limit of .15% blood alcohol content is far above what’s necessary to impair driving, many cases are thrown out due to the high limit. Legislators are hoping to see the rate dropped to .10%, as well as upping the minimum fine from the oft-used $100 to $500. State police said they liked the idea, noting that fatalities — higher in one year than the entirety of the Vietnam War — often occur in cases with .10% recorded, but said that the district attorney’s office is short-staffed and told them they will just reduce the charge to the $50 driving while ability impaired charge.
April 24 — Earth should be treated as one gigantic park, an Earth Day panel at St. Bonaventure University recommended. Dr. Stephen Eaton, professor of biology, agreed it is time to shift attention to the whole ecosystem, instead of a single species under attack. Charles Sloan, manager of the Felmont Oil Corp., said that energy shortages demand consumers and lawmakers must be educated to the needs of the world — which cannot be met much longer by either fossil or nuclear fuel. He also suggested controls over energy usage. Dr. James White declared that the peoples of the world, and U.S., need to abandon their “cowboy attitude” of “take, use and be damned,” and replace it with a “spaceship attitude” of the limitations on the provisions carried by the world for its passengers.
1997
April 18 — Despite being in the hole $400,000, spending will continue in city government. Council President James Griffin said purchases of a $10,000 pickup truck and a $2,500 photographic map of the city must continue. “We could grind everything to a halt and do nothing but meet our payroll, but if we did that we wouldn’t be providing the services our residents expect or deserve,” he said. Deficit spending would come to a head in the mid-2000s, with borrowing to cover millions in shortfalls and state oversight of city budgets.
April 21 — At least a dozen injuries were reported in Irving as Seneca Nation of Indians members and supporters blocked the New York State Thruway over blockades of cigarette and gasoline shipments to the nation’s territories for tax-free sale. A brief scuffle resulted in 12 New York State Police being treated at area hospitals, while Seneca supporters claimed troopers instigated the altercation, pepper-spraying a priest and striking a child in the face with a stick. Seneca officials condemned the violence, while Gov. George Pataki’s office claimed the protests were not acts of civil disobedience, but “about keeping profits for a handful of people.”