From fighting deportation of a child to a big bang for the Fourth, from opening the local segment of the Southern Tier Expressway to Mercy Flight coming to Olean to roost, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
July 5 — Fireworks and lightning did damage in Olean this week. On Tuesday, July 3, a terrific electrical storm swept through Olean with nature’s own fireworks. Street cars were stalled due to lack of power; trees, shrubbery and bushes were blown over and uprooted; and two fires were reported as having been started by lightning. On the Fourth, five fire alarms were reported, with four of which were fireworks setting roofs on fire. The most spectacular piece of fireworks was a fiery cross in an abandoned stone quarry near the top of Homer Hill. Whether K.K. Klanners or small boys were responsible has not been determined. Only four drunks were reported, a mighty tame Fourth in Olean, and only a ghost of other Fourths.
July 10 — The family of Paula Patton is appealing a deportation order and the 17-year-old girl with a “mental deficiency” will be allowed to remain with her mother and father in Olean for at least some weeks. Federal officials seek to deport the girl to her native home in Kovno, Russia, where she will have to stay with extended family. Every effort is being made by the Patton lawyers in New York to appeal the decision. Patton and her parents emigrated to America in 1914, but Paula was to be deported immediately due to her disability, only halted by a closure of sea lanes from World War I.
1948
July 5 — A near-record throng was attracted to the Olean American Legion’s 25th fireworks show at Bradner Stadium despite the threat of rain. While some out-of-town contingents stayed away due to threat of storms, and a late start as fireworks were disassembled for an afternoon shower, there wasn’t a single dud in the whole program by David Ozzella. Along with serious speeches and songs, a “talent hunt” brought out an unusually large group of talented youngsters who gave the judges some tough moments selecting the winners based on audience applause.
July 10 — The St. Bonaventure College football schedule has been released. The list of foes should look familiar to modern Bonnies basketball fans, with future Atlantic 10 teams Dayton at home and on the road at Saint Louis scheduled, and the Bonnies to face Little 3 foes on the road at Canisius and Niagara. Also to be played are William and Mary of Geneva, and University of San Francisco at home, with away games at Boston College, Wayne and Saint Vincent. Tickets are on sale now for the Gridiron Club, and prices range from $1.75 to $3, with season tickets from $6 to $12.
1973
July 5 — That storm on Independence Day meant trouble for the Olean Dempsey Club’s annual fireworks display at Bradner Stadium. But another try is in the works for tonight, said Gary Young, chairman of the show. The weatherman says it looks good, Patrolman Young said, who noted about a third of the usual crowd had entered the stadium for the show when the storm started around 8 p.m. with thunder, lightning and a rapidly developing downpour. Officials noted only $596 was collected at the gate of the $2,000 cost to put on the show — a problem for years prior and decades later with the annual displays.
July 11 — After decades of planning, the mayors of Allegany and Olean shook hands and cut the ribbon on the Olean-Allegany segment of the Southern Tier Expressway. Allegany’s Nicholas Amato and Olean’s William O. Smith had the honors to cut the ribbon. “This is a monumental hour for citizens of Olean and Allegany,” Assemblyman Daniel Walsh told the crowd, a $20 million investment to get through traffic off Olean and Allegany surface streets and promote economic development.
1998
July 6 — Another year, another delay. Storms postponed the Dempsey Club and Olean Fire Department’s annual fireworks display at Bradner Stadium due to evening showers on Independence Day. However, more than 4,000 people attended the show the following evening. Otherwise, it was a quiet Fourth of July weekend, with plenty of business for the pools at War Vets Park and Forness Park.
July 8 — Mercy Flight of Western New York will be coming to Olean, Olean General Hospital officials announced. The agreement means a full-time flight crew will be on duty every day of the week. The partnership with the Buffalo nonprofit is expected to be operating in four or five weeks. “Having Mercy Flight in Olean will enable our health care providers to save 30 minutes of critical emergency time — time that was once used by the helicopter to travel from Buffalo to the hospital or accident site,” said hospital President and CEO Robert Catalano. “We’re very pleased that Mercy Flight has chosen Olean as the site to locate their second helicopter.”