From busting up stills to a dog defending his master, from ice crushing an eyesore to a Valentine’s Day proposal, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Feb. 16 — The annual inspection and muster of Company I, 74th Infantry, New York Guard, took place at the armory Monday afternoon. Many recent losses — in the last year 72 have joined, while 65 have left — have depleted the strength of the unit. With 42 men, and four more expected to reenlist tonight, the company maintained its reputation of making good under adverse circumstances as Maj. Allan Reagan of the National Guard’s adjutant general department, inspected the unit. A full roster would be 160 men, and weariness after the 1917-18 mobilization of the unit to France for the Great War has driven off many looking at the group as a “social club.”
Feb. 19 — Three stills and considerable stolen goods were gathered in a raid of three houses in the North End by city police, firemen, and railroad detectives. The stolen goods include a sewing machine, hundreds of pairs of gloves and shoes, many shirts, brooms, cans of machine oil and other merchandise. The stills were rather crude affairs with practically no copper in them. Mike Snopowske, Frank Jonak and John Lazaxy owned the houses holding the stills, and six others were picked up. Chief John Dempsey took his tip from an Erie railroad cop who arrested one of the crowd in the rail yards — and the crook let the location of the stashes slip.
1946
Feb. 15 — City hall won’t be moving right now. Aldermen rejected the suggestion to purchase the Buffalo Niagara Electric Corp. building at Laurens and First streets. The Chamber of Commerce suggested the site, but officials reported the building — with about 9,000 square feet — would have to be almost doubled to meet the needs for the city. The vault in the building was praised by aldermen, but more than $100,000 would be needed to fix up and expand the structure. Eventually, the city would replace city hall with the current Olean Municipal Building, which opened on the same site in 1959.
Feb. 19 — A family dog in Kane, Pa., was killed by a 150-pound mountain lion over the weekend. The dog, Casey, was the property of 4-year-old Claude Mollander. The large dog stood his ground and fought the mountain lion to the death, defending his master. The lion was not a native to the area, having escaped from a nearby zoo before entering the family’s yard. The fate of the mountain lion was not published, but it was likely killed as a threat to the community.
1971
Feb. 15 — Several hundred tons of ice and snow proved too much for the trussed roof of an old building downtown in Olean, and urban renewal advanced an unscheduled step. The roof of the three-story 256-260 N. Union St. collapse around 11 p.m., setting off a domino effect collapsing the single-story building at 252-254 N. Union St. Two parked cars were crushed, one pedestrian was sent to St. Francis Hospital, and $100,000 in damage was done. Once the Simon Cohen cigar factory, the upper floor had been condemned after years of use as a great hall for dances. The two buildings are in the middle of the Neighborhood Renewal Program area, and officials had wished to have them knocked down. The area is now the Jamestown Community College campus.
Feb. 18 — Possible routes for Olean’s Northwest Arterial will be up for public comment, the state DOT reports, as a way to alleviate traffic along North 12th Street. Plans include converting 12th Street into a four-lane, or converting either 10th and 11th streets or 11th and 12th streets into two-lane, one-way streets to help traffic access the Southern Tier Expressway or the proposed mall on Buffalo Street. Eventually, after the mall plan was scrapped, the arterial plans were also scrapped — leaving heavy traffic in the residential area along 12th street to this day.
1996
Feb. 15 — Four barbershop singers, a red rose, a diamond ring and around 30 people at Hills Department Store were needed as Kevin Shay proposed to Nancy Kiener on Valentine’s Day. Kiener, an employee at the store, was called to the customer service desk, unaware of the proposal plan. The barbershoppers, presenting the rose, sang “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” and “I Love You Truly” until Shay popped up behind a row of shopping carts to pop the question. The noise of applause from family, employees and shoppers didn’t drown out her answer: “Yes.”
Feb. 16 — Olean restaurateur Mian Rafi said he is happy to make the city his home after leaving Pakistan and an arranged marriage. “Moving to the United States is the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “The only thing missing from my life is my children, but there’s hope for every year, every day, and I’m never going to give up on them.” Despite many attempts, the process has been hampered by bureaucracy — and even assistance from Rep. Amo Houghton is not working. He said he is traveling back to Pakistan one more time and hopes to bring his teenage children back with him, including a son who wants to be a chef. Today, the family owns several establishments in Cattaraugus County.