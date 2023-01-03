From moonshine raids to fighting Hollywood, from new developments in the city to a new owner for the Sabres, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Jan. 2 — A large crowd saw the big red team of Cornell defeat the Saints of Bonaventure in men’s basketball, 28-16. The Butler gym was filled to capacity with students and sport lovers of Olean. The Saints played airtight ball in the first half but were dazzled by fast footwork and pass work by the Cornellians. By the end of the game, the Bona boys were at the mercy of the Cornellians and became excited — shooting wild from half the length of the floor in desperation.
Jan. 4 — Eight members of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Frank Annis, assisted by practically the entire city police department, made a sweeping hunt for moonshine and stills in the city last night. Despite the full-court press, just one still and 10 gallons of liquor were found, and no arrests were made. Many of the sites searched came up with nothing, while others had between a swallow and a gallon of hooch. “There’s one you won’t get,” yelled a woman, said to have been the proprietor of the Old Homestead hotel at Union Street and Whitney Avenue, as she hurled a quart bottle through the glass of a second floor window.
1948
Jan. 2 — In an act of mercy for the new year, Gov. Thomas Dewey commuted to life imprisonment the death sentence given Peter Bello, 53, convicted Olean murderer. In commuting the sentence, Dewey said Bellow had “an excellent reputation” and noted three of seven Court of Appeals judges voted to reverse his conviction, and nine jury members asked his life be spared. He was convicted in the Dec. 3, 1946, shooting death of Mildred White, afterward shooting himself but recovering.
Jan. 7 — The Palace Theatre owner Benedict Brodonaro testified in federal court that Paramount Pictures was breaking the law and keeping first-run movies from Olean since 1931. He claimed he was threatened to “get out of the theater business while you have a chance” by a United Artists manager, and he was forced to take newsreels and shorts that he did not want to get some feature pictures. The case was one of several involving distribution of motion pictures which changed the industry in the 1940s. In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the old “studio system” violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, tearing down the system forever.
1973
Jan. 3 — A new industrial park may come to North Olean. The project — seeking federal aid and money from Felmont Oil Co. — would straddle the Southern Tier Expressway and see Homer Street extended all the way east to Oregon Road. No local tax funds or city bonds are required, officials said, with the Olean Area Chamber of Commerce given a six-year option on the land to find interested companies, and four inquiries have already been received. The 60.8-acre site would boast water and sewer lines, plus two railroad spurs.
Jan. 5 — Signs are up indicating the future site of the Olean Center Mall in Olean Urban Renewal Black 3. Guerino Butchello, president of l’Alcove Castle Inc., named Saperston Real Estate Co. of Buffalo as the leasing agent. Butchello has to put together a balanced “package” to lease space in the mall, which is laid out on the new signs. Another new large sign calls attention to the 37,089-square-foot lot at the corner of North Union and East Sullivan streets. That site would later become part of Jamestown Community College.
1998
Jan. 2 — John Rigas, the Coudersport, Pa., head of Adelphia Communications, is ready to acquire control of the Buffalo Sabres professional hockey team. The transfer would be the first changeover in 28 years for the team, having been run by the Knox family since its 1970 founding. Brought on in 1994 as a principal investor, Rigas’ ownership would be cut short in 2003 due to federal fraud charges involving Adelphia’s finances.
Jan. 4 — The Times Herald top stories of 1997 includes as No. 1 the quest for prosecutions in the Johnny King killing leading to convictions and plea deals. The second top story of the year was the $30 million renovation of Olean General Hospital getting into a public relations quagmire over renovations at the Wheeler House by the hospital’s CEO. Other top stories included continued battles over Seneca Nation businesses, Olean Mayor John Ash’s retirement after 37 years in government, the final Salamanca lease holdouts getting evicted, and a $400,000 shortfall in city government finances.