From an assault not cutting the mustard to packing the St. Bonaventure stadium for football and church, from urban renewal demolitions to Oleanders burning for “Candle in the Wind,” here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922Sept. 19 — When the Rev. Theodore Lawrence of the Bethel A.M.E. Church requested a little more mustard on his hot dog, James Pappas, proprietor of a wiener restaurant on Union Street, slapped him in the face with the sandwich, it was charged in police court. Pappas was arrested on a third-degree assault charge after Lawrence and three members of his congregation entered the restaurant for hot ones, and Pappas resented the minister’s request for more mustard. Pappas was released on bond for another day in court.
Sept. 21 — At the Parent-Teacher Association of School No. 10 meeting, it was decided that there are about 46 undernourished pupils who will be given crackers and milk every morning and afternoon, and the pupils who bring their lunch will be furnished a hot drink every school day between Dec. 1 and Easter. Long before the federal government offered assistance to schools for such a purpose, the PTA would host a rummage sale and a food sale to raise the necessary funds. Begun last year, the PTA officials hope that the first year was such a success that it is hoped every parent of the district will be a member before the end of the year.
1947Sept. 19 — More business groups are seeking to train disabled veterans as sales reps. The Olean Veterans Administration office reported a check of inquiries from state employers in the last two weeks shows more interest in sales rep postings than in any other field. VA officials warned, though, that the training programs need to provide actual instruction and the salaries must be on par with non-disabled workers in the same industry. The jobs must also not have commission as the only source of compensation before getting the nod from Uncle Sam.
Sept. 22 — Forness Stadium at St. Bonaventure College had a busy weekend. On Saturday, the Bonnies opened their gridiron season with a 21-0 victory over St. Vincent. Only four different plays were used in the victory, coach Hugh Devore noted, with no razzle-dazzle to entice the scouts. On Sunday, the stadium was used to host a mass for 5,000 attendees to mark the centennial of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. Bishop John O’Hara noted the departure of threatening storm clouds as the ceremony began “are God’s smile upon this beautiful scene.”
1972Sept. 19 — Buildings continue to come down in Olean’s urban renewal program. Latest of the old structures to be demolished are along the east side of North Union Street, southerly from Sullivan Street. Formerly housed in the area were Dinty Moore’s, Liberty Clothiers, the Brown Bear and the Lizbeth Shop. No specific use has been designated for the plot once it is cleared. Today, the site is part of the Jamestown Community College campus.
Sept. 25 — The new 1973 model year cars from the big makers are in area dealerships — and economy was not the name of the game. The 1973 oil crisis was still another 13 months in the future, and the cars showed it. The new sixth-generation Ford Thunderbird weighed over 5,000 pounds, and the refreshed Cadillac Eldorado — with its 500 cubic inch engine — got about 10 miles to the gallon of gas. Muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger, Ford Torino, Pontiac Firebird and AMC Javelin enthralled motorheads. Smaller cars were also available, like the AMC Hornet, Chevy Vega and the Ford Pinto were available for those not needing the power — or the gas budgets — of larger cars.
1997
Sept. 19 — The Allegheny River Valley Trail in Olean is not yet complete, but it’s already proving a hit. Joe Higgins, who has spearheaded the construction of the 5.5-mile loop trail from Constitution Avenue to the Allegheny River and back again, said it’s impossible to keep the foot, bicycle and roller-skating traffic off of the unfinished path. He cautioned that while the trail has been completely paved and the bridges are in place, some fill is needed in some areas and signs are not up yet. He urged users to be careful, especially when crossing streets and driveways.
Sept. 24 — Oleanders are snatching up copies of Sir Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind ‘97” single. Poppy’s Video, Music and Books reported it sold out its 100 copies of the single before the end of the day. The Wall in the Olean Center Mall sold out its 120 copies quickly, while On Cue, next to the Carmike Cinemas, had about 30 left at the end of business. The song was made famous again after John performed it during the recent funeral of former British Princess Diana, who was killed Aug. 31, 1997, in a Paris car crash. Nationwide, about $8 million in sales were reported the first day to benefit charity work on cluster munitions, palliative care and other issues Diana was known to support in her lifetime.