From an assault not cutting the mustard to packing the St. Bonaventure stadium for football and church, from urban renewal demolitions to Oleanders burning for “Candle in the Wind,” here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1922Sept. 19 — When the Rev. Theodore Lawrence of the Bethel A.M.E. Church requested a little more mustard on his hot dog, James Pappas, proprietor of a wiener restaurant on Union Street, slapped him in the face with the sandwich, it was charged in police court. Pappas was arrested on a third-degree assault charge after Lawrence and three members of his congregation entered the restaurant for hot ones, and Pappas resented the minister’s request for more mustard. Pappas was released on bond for another day in court.

 

