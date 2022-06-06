From an expensive nap in a coal bin to a daring lifesaving in the river, from petitions over city school taxes to the next phase of Seneca-New York relations, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
June 6 — Residents reported a girl in a blue taffeta dress was kidnapped along Henley Street last night, with a man hopping out of a passing Ford touring car and grabbing her before speeding away. A woman near the corner of 11th Street said she screamed for the man to stop, but was met by a smile. After an inquiry, police are doubtful it was a real abduction. Their theory is a “young feller and his girl” were having some fun, and that they put over a better joke than they intended. No missing girls have been reported in the area, and police are confident there will be none.
June 7 — Lodging in a coal bin was costly for Leionard Enos, who told police he was drunk when he went to sleep in the bin. He awoke sober in the morning, but missing $40 and a 12-jewel Hamilton pocket watch with the initials “G.L.E.” on the back — a rather high-end watch common on the railroad for accurate timekeeping in and around trains. He did not remember anyone visiting him while he was in the bin.
1947
June 6 — As housing shortages remain in the Olean area, the city’s building inspector reported that twice the estimated value of projects for April had been approved in May. Some new houses, a slew of garages, a large number of additions and other alterations were approved. To keep housing in the area, Clark Brothers will be moving a house at 519 N. Eighth St. to make way for plant additions, rather than leveling it.
June 11 — William Rounds, a proprietor of the garage at 405 S. Fourth Street, was outdoors near his home looking over some garage work to do when he heard the screams of several women who were walking along the Allegheny River dyke. The women saw a young boy, John McCabe, slip under the water, and Rounds sped his car up onto the dyke and dove in after the lad in eight feet of water. He emerged with the boy, and after giving him artificial respiration, turned the boy over to the fire department for treatment. The odd thing for Rounds was not only was he recovering from the flu and ordered to be on bed rest, but the man admitted to spectators that he didn’t know how to swim.
1972
June 6 — At 99% complete, the new primary clarifiers at the Olean wastewater treatment plant are almost ready. The half-completed primary sludge pumping station of the more than $6 million project will only be a little while longer, contractor L.C. Whitford Co. of Wellsville reports. Nearby, the white frame building that used to house the laboratory will be moved to Bradner Stadium, to be used as a concession stand. The plant would be seriously damaged before the end of the month due to the remnants of Hurricane Agnes.
June 7 — Petitions are being circulated demanding the resignation of Olean schools Superintendent Oscar Pultz, as well as scrapping a proposed utility tax and the purchase of the Thatcher Glass Co. site. Petitioners argue the district should use some of the former elementary schools for classrooms if space is needed at the high school, as well as the high price of the Thatcher site at $17,000 an acre. The petitions threaten to have board members removed from office by the state, while mimeographed handbills also call for residents to boycott businesses run by or employing school board members on board with any of the decisions.
1997
June 6 — Following a meeting with Gov. George Pataki, Seneca Nation President Michael Schindler said a positive step has been taken in settling the tax dispute that led to weeks-long embargoes of gasoline and cigarettes to Seneca-run stores for sale to non-Indians. The 45 minute meeting is expected to be just the first, Schindler said. Pataki told him it will be a hard fight to change the tax law, but he was committed to it. “I’m hopeful the governor will be helpful and lobby on our part on this,” Schindler said. Also discussed were removing state lottery sales from both SNI territories, as well as confirming right-of-way agreements for state roads on the territories.
June 10 — Cattaraugus County Sheriff Jerry Burrell is leaving the job in his third term for a deputy commission position in the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. “This is a great challenge to me,” said the 53-year-old. “It’s tough to get excited at my age, but I’m excited about this new job. It’s a great opportunity.” He will oversee a 70-member department with units covering sex offender registry, missing and exploited children, the state’s security guard program and internal operations. Frontrunner to replace him is his undersheriff, Ernest Dustman, who announced his candidacy recently after Burrell said he would not go for a fourth term.