From the fastest-growing snake in Salamanca to a million-dollar necklace, from helping hands in Portville to an Olean soccer record, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Sept. 30 — Salamancans are watching daily the elongation of a tale of a giant snake that has invaded the city — some with morbid curiosity, some with fear, but most believing that someone has vivid hallucinations. Originally spotted in the north side sewer of the Main Street bridge, the snake was originally reported as five feet long and three inches in diameter, but old residents say it is the fastest growing snake on record — within a few days, the rumor mill swirls that it is the size of a telephone pole and has been dubbed the “Banton python.”
Oct. 2 — Olean’s contingent to the New York National Guard team to the Camp Perry National Matches has returned home. Sgt. F.C. Achenbach of Company I, 174th Infantry, shot for the squad, and it was coached by Co. Fred Waterbury, chief ordnance officer of the state and well known in Olean. The team came in eighth — only the five regular service branches and the National Guards from Massachusetts and Illinois did better among the 48 squads. Achenbach shot well, in the top 15 marksmen in the country in the offhand match, and shot the team’s high score in the Rumbold Trophy regimental team match.
1947
Sept. 26 — Members of various local police departments are guarding a million dollar necklace. Brought to Olean for exhibit by Dee’s for Diamonds, the “Crown Necklace” contains 375 carats in diamonds — including an 85-carat pendant diamond. The story is that the necklace previously belonged to the Royal Romanoff family of Czarist Russia. Miss Dolores Toohey was chosen by more than 400 high school girls to model the necklace for the exhibition opening.
Sept. 30 — “Olean is the best city to shop in that I know of,” said Mayor Thomas Gustafson, encouraging visitors to hit up the more than 100 Olean merchants on Olean Days this weekend. Edmund Ward, president of the Merchants Bureau, said local shopkeepers have scoured the mercantile markets of New York City to bring to Olean a complete assortment of merchandise to pair with “the good roads leading to our city, of our well-lighted stores, our friendly sales people, and our convenient parking places.”
1972
Sept. 26 — A medical center, the first of its kind in Lebanon, will honor an Oleander whose life was cut short. Henry Eade, who emigrated to Olean from his native Lebanon in 1920 and became a household name with Olean shoppers, has funded the construction of a medical clinic in his hometown of Bzebden. The site is named after his son, Marshall, who died six years ago today. “They never had a doctor there, you had to go to Beirut, a 40-minute drive away,” said Eade. “Then, too, in all of Lebanon they had no medical centers or clinics, just doctors’ offices or hospitals.”
Sept. 28 — Tales of generosity since the June flood continue being told, with new stories cropping up every week. East Aurora Mayor Robert Kelly, after hearing of the plight of the Southern Tier — and hoping to heal divisions in his own community — organized a task force of men with technical skills for the past four weekends to help. Heading to Portville, the team helped rebuild and rewire 230 homes which had sustained high-water damage. Equipment, supplies and even items like furnaces, washers and dryers were provided for free, with 20 to 30 trailers of materials brought to the village.
1997
Sept. 28 — Olean High’s Julie Smith etched her name in the school record books by scoring her 100th career goal in a 3-0 win over Fredonia. “She’s an amazing athlete,” said coach Rick Moore, handing her all the credit for her accomplishment. “Anybody could have coached her and she has put in as many goals.” She was the first Olean player and only the fourth in Big 30 history to reach the 100-goal milestone. The goal was the first of the game for the Huskies, and efforts by Allison McNeilly and Hollie DaPolito also put the ball in Fredonia’s goal.
Sept. 30 — Have you ever wondered how to turn 600,000 gallons of radioactive waste into glass? Stop by the West Valley Demonstration Project Open House to see how vitrification — converting the liquid waste from decades of nuclear fuel reprocessing into glass — makes the waste safe to transport and dispose of. Begun last year, another two years of work are needed to clean up the largest part of contamination at the site.