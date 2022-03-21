From a hold-up by Mexican bandits to walking away from a plane crash, from clearing out for urban renewal to a pyramid of cupcakes, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
March 21 — J. Burke O’Brien, an Olean native, narrowly escaped death at the hands of Mexican bandits. An assistant manager with the Transcontinental Petroleum Company, he and several other company officials were in a launch to visit the lower oil fields when they were stopped in the Chijol Canal, compelled to land, were tied to trees and shot at several times by bandits. The bandits threatened to kill the men if they did not divulge the hiding place of money they were believed to be taking to the fields to meet payroll. Two other oil companies reported similar holdups. While money and watches were stolen, no injuries were reported.
March 23 — The Olean Brewery property at Green and Barry streets will not be shuttering again, despite rumors. The Olean Service Co., which owns the building to make ice for distribution to home ice boxes, will in fact be expanding its capacity. The company is installing a new electrically driven ice making machine and complete high pressure agitation system for the manufacture of the firm’s product, “Zero Ice.”
1947
March 24 — The landing gear sheared off and the propeller was smashed in the crack-up, but two people on board an English Moth biplane were not hurt when it crashed near the Olean Airport runway. The plane was heading west from Salamanca to Hornell when the pilot, William Marvin, touched down on thin ice over a small pool of water. The ice broke, dropping the wheels into the mud and forcing the plane to stand up on its nose. With the help of airport personnel and nearby residents, the plane would be pulled up on a stoneboat. William Marvin and his son, John, would go home to Hornell by auto and pick up a new propeller to fly home again at a later date.
March 5 — Salamanca and Olean will quickly become important inland ports when — not if — the Allegheny-Genesee waterway to the sea is completed, said Yates Catlin. Catlin, executive secretary of the Upper Allegheny River Improvement Association, said efforts to improve the river from Pittsburgh to the Genesee River would be of vital importance. “Had the Allegheny River been canalized from Pittsburgh to Olean 11 decades ago when the Secretary of War proposed such canalization… there would have been written for the entire Allegheny Valley an industrial, commercial and agricultural history of vaster proportions than we have known,” he said. However, in the postwar construction boom, land-based highways would be improved.
1972
March 21 — Most of the 20-odd businesses in the way of urban renewal have either moved or plan to do so in the near future. Armour and Company has closed up shop, and Whelan Wholesale Grocery and Standard Electronics have moved from the 400 and 500 blocks of North Union Street. Many others have firm plans to move, most of which have been made public. Many of the vacated sites would be leveled for projects such as the Delaware Plaza shopping center and the later Olean Center Mall project.
March 27 — Hoping to use part of the existing Thatcher Glass site on Wayne Street, Olean school officials are seeking a yes vote this week. A pair of referendum ballot lines seek $4.75 million to build the new high school on the site and to renovate the existing school on Sullivan Street as the new home of the junior high school. While the proposal had some boosters, the $1.9 million in new taxes and the demotion of the historic high school were too much to overcome. The project would be defeated, replaced by a plan for a new junior high school while using the current high school for its intended purpose.
1997
March 22 — Jim Baron is a hot commodity among Atlantic 10 teams looking for a coach. George Mason University’s search committee — led by Tom O’Connor, who brought Baron to Bonaventure in 1992 — had conducted interviews with several coaches and apparently has Baron on the short list. Baron, who joined the team as coach on the heels of playing guard for the NIT champion 1977 team and an assistant coaching spot in the 1980s, would move to another Atlantic 10 team, but not George Mason. Instead, he would move to Rhode Island in 2001. He would retire as head coach of Little 3 foe Canisius in 2016.
March 25 — Pitt-Bradford art history professor Jack Sheffler has his preferred medium for his endeavors — junk food. Using three tons of Hostess cupcakes and Sno Balls snack cakes, he created a 113-square-foot pyramid in the university’s Hanley Library Gallery to demonstrate the parallels between ancient architecture and pop culture. “Hostess products are ideal for pop-related sculpture because they’re an American icon. The 10-foot-tall pyramid will be on display for a week until the cakes are donated to local charities.