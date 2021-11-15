From fighting the menace of TB to a lull in deer hunters, from a crushing defeat in the Olean-Bradford rivalry to local teams netting state titles, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921Nov. 16 — Officials at Rocky Crest Sanitarium near Rock City Park announced in their annual report they have made significant strides in helping those with tuberculosis. An x-ray machine suitable for hunting down the lung ailment was installed. Renovations to several facilities at the site were also completed. After a nurses’ apartment was finished, six more patients may be accomodated, and isolation in the women’s ward is also now possible. A new Ford coupe will also aid in the efforts, said Dr. C.A. Greenleaf, president of the directors of the board.
Nov. 17 — Sterling Pettinger, 18, of Wellsville, who was in the Little Valley county jail awaiting commitment to the Rome Custodial Asylum, took “French leave” from the jail overnight. The man had been sentenced several weeks prior for the arson of the livery barn of Caspar Gogel in Ellicottville. He had been employed as a trusty at the jail, but was unaccounted for during evening rounds. He was picked up in Kill Buck after his adoptive mother let slip that she was planning to meet him there. The sheriff’s office quickly sent a car to retrieve him. It is believed by medical experts that “he has the mind of a seven-year-old.”
1946Nov. 15 — Fewer students are enrolled at Olean’s schools this year. Down by 131 students, Superintendent Donald Keagle said the transfer cards filed with the district indicate that Olean families are moving to rural delivery addresses and to small communities in the Olean area beyond the limits of the district. School Trustee Raymond Collens commented that the reason the families are moving out of Olean is that they can’t find places to live in the city’s limits — a problem caused by the mass return of veterans from World War II military service. State-funded projects for temporary veterans housing are doing little to help those families already in Olean, it is reported.
Nov. 18 — With 1,150 allocated, city officials reported just 515 deer licenses have been sold with a week until the season’s start. Sales are expected to jump significantly, though. The limit is one antlered deer with at least spikes not less than 3 inches long. The season started early for Raymond Hillyard of Duke Center, Pa., though, who crashed his car into a four-point buck on the Barnum Road, he told city police. The front of his car was badly damaged. The animal was critically injured and was killed by Hillyard.
1971
Nov. 15 — For Bradford High, it was the perfect day for a perfect end to a 10-0 football season — but for Olean, it was another loss to cruel happenstance that ended an 0-8-1 season. In their 78th meeting dating back to 1893, the Bradford Owls dominated the visiting Huskies, 34-0. The domination was led by Owls halfback Tom Mealy, who racked up 207 of the team’s 64 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with 50-yard returns to set up touchdowns. “Bradford had the better team — the better club won,” said Olean coach Dave McCauley, noting messed-up punts, tough penalties and the inability to score from Bradford’s six yard line.
Nov. 18 — Wheeling Corrugating Company was officially welcomed by city officials to Olean, with a Dec. 1 start-up date for manufacturing in Olean’s Felmont Industrial Park along Franklin Street. The plant will make riveted steel culverts for road construction projects by cutting out metal from pre-corrugated rolls, forming them into cylinders, and coating them in asphalt to prevent corrosion. Some of the cylinders are expected to be used in the Southern Tier Expressway project. About 18 men will be hired to handle the jobs.
1996
Nov. 17 — Two Allegany County teams walked away with state titles. Coach Judy Bliven led her Genesee Valley girls’ soccer team to the Class D title. The title was the first soccer title — boys or girls — to come to Allegany County with the 2-1 win over Section 2 champs New Lebanon. The squad had advanced to the state title game the year before by again having Division I-bound Kate Baker dominate over the opposition. Meanwhile, Houghton Academy girls’ volleyball team toppled Ripley in four games to win the state Class D title, as well as the sportsmanship award. “We wanted this one,” coach Phil Merrill said of the Class D trophy, ”but this is the one, the sportsmanship award, we’re all about. This means an awful lot to us. One is earthly, andone is heavenly.”
Nov. 18 — With a statute of limitations running out, the Salamanca Coalition of United Taxpayers — leading 16 people who refused to sign new leases for property on the Seneca Nation of Indians territory in Salamanca — a new lawsuit against the federal government has been filed. The SCOUT members argued the federal government has violated their rights to due process in the matter, opposing replacing the circa 1890 99-year lease with a shorter lease with higher rents. The lawsuit was later unsuccessful, and in the end 16 residents would be evicted in 1997 for failure to sign new leases. More than 2,000 new leases were signed.