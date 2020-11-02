From voting for a return to “normalcy” to a candle leveling a warehouse, from protests against an SBU dorm policy to Wellsville facing two major fires in a week, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Nov. 2 — Want the best news on the election? Hit up the local newspaper on the screen. Not the computer, though. The Olean Evening Times will give complete and accurate returns on the 1920 election on a large screen on the side of city hall. There will be a powerful lantern in the Times office, and returns will be projected onto the screen across what is now Times Square. Every district, city, county, state and national race of note will be on display. 100 years later, residents won’t need to come downtown for up-to-the-minute results, but instead check out www.oleantimesherald.com.
Nov. 3 — Local voters followed the landslide of Warren G. Harding for president. Olean voted 3,084-2,173 in favor of the Republican against Ohio Gov. James Cox. Even Olean’s Fifth Ward, a Democratic stronghold, gave its backing to Harding following eight years of Woodrow Wilson. Harding campaigned hard against Wilson, as opposed to the actual candidate and Cox’s little-known vice president choice — Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin D. Roosevelt.
1945
Nov. 2 — Embers from the $20,000 Borden Co. warehouse fire are still smoldering and five boys are blamed for the horrible fire. The boys, four from Ellicottville and one from Slamanca, ranging in age from 14 to 15, were questioned by Sheriff Morgan Sigel before being hauled to Children’s Court. The boys had “tunnels” in package containers stored in the warehouse, and it is believed a candle used to see in the tunnels started the blaze. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Nov. 7 — Republican Thomas Gustafson won an easy victory over his Democratic opponent, Bernard Gill, in Olean’s election Tuesday. The incumbent won by 782 votes, with a 2,831-2049 tally recorded.The mayor will start his second term in January with a comfortable Common Council majority of Republicans — seven against four Democrats. Olean voters aso shot down an amendment to the state constitution granting civil service preference to war veterans, regardless of ability — the then-current constitution gave preference to disabled veterans only.
1970
Nov. 3 — After St. Bonaventure University President Rev. Regional Redlon said he would close the school if necessary to enforce a visiting ban in the dorms, more than 700 students — about a quarter of the student body — visited each other’s dormitories in open defiance of the ban. Lifting the ban won the approval of the Student Senate, but administrators had shot down the plan. A poll indicated 90% of students, as well as the university chaplain and 29 of 32 residence advisors were in favor of intervisitation. Redlon, however, said that “No individual, particularly red-blooded young people, can live daily, indeed hourly, in a situation which may be conductive to selfishness, and which discourages discipline without paying a great price,” and that “the proposal is a first step in the direction of complete and unrestricted open residence living.”
Nov. 4 — Oleanders shied away from supporting Gov. Nelson Rockefeller’s reelection by a 449-vote margin, instead going with the eventual loser Arthur Goldberg. It’s believed some of the votes came from Rockefeller’s enactment of a liberalized abortion law, which drew ire for the community’s large Roman Catholic population. However, Sen. Charles Goodell received the backing of the city over challengers for the Senate. U.S. Rep. James Hastings of Allegany also received a reelection nod over Democratic challenger James Cretekos of wellsville. In addition, voters sounded off against changing the city charter to allow for four-year terms for the mayor and aldermen — 3,993 to 939 against.
1995
Nov. 2 — More than 200 homes were evacuated after a fire leveled South Main Lumber in Wellsville. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and a back injury fighting the fire, which was first spotted by a commercial plane flying overhead in the early morning hours. The toxic byproducts of the fire — from wood, adhesives, sheeting and other building materials — caused local schools to close, stores to shutter and nearby ABB Air Preheater to close up for the morning. No cause was immediately reported.
Nov. 6 — For the second time in a week, two local firefighters were injured in a commercial fire in Wellsville, this time at Northern Lights Candles. A $50,000 fire in the sheet shop on Andover Road was stopped, with officials declaring that two firefighters were “lucky to be alive.” “The wax exploded, sending Lee Goodliff flying out the back door,” said Wellsville Rescue Chief Chris Edlreidge, “and Dick Ketchner, who went in to save an employee, was overcome with smoke.” An electrical fault is blamed for the blaze, which was complicated by large quantities of wax melting and making the floor sticky under firefighters’ boots.