From foiling train robbers to learning about spies, from a new city clerk to showing cracks at the water plant, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
March 16 — An emergency application of the air by brakeman R.F. Gore of Olean served as a burglar alarm on train BF-3, a freight train parked on a siding in South Wales, leading to the capture of three men on charges of attempting the robbery of a car loaded with dry goods. Gore saw bolts of goods being thrown from a car door, where he encountered a man who threatened him. With a trainman’s resourcefulness, he slammed on the air. The blast startled the burglar and two of his friends quickly leapt out and fled with the alerted train crew in hot pursuit.
March 18 — After years of “ruinous competition,” the owners of the city’s theaters have united. Setting up a monopoly on stage shows in the city, the owners of the Haven and Strand theaters have joined with the owners of the Palace and the Gem. Moving forward, the Palace will play vaudeville and pictures, and the Haven will play high-class pictures and road shows. The fate of the Gem has not yet been definitely decided, but the Strand will be closed with the performance of tonight. The company established to manage the theaters is the Allied Theaters of Olean Inc.
1947
March 17 — With but two exceptions, all regulars who operated under the St. Bonaventure football banner last fall were on hand for the opening of spring practice. The candidates, some 45 of them, were on hand at Butler Memorial Gym, and coach Hugh Devore hopes to have them out in the open as soon as possible. Seniors Steve Cipot and Jack Quinn will not return. The team hoped to replicate its previous year’s success — including an appearance in the Tobacco Bowl — but 1946 would be the high-water mark for the program in the GI Bill-boosted postwar years. The college would call it quits with a varsity squad in 1951.
March 18 — Scoutmaster Don Callahan of Troop 17 shared his story of secret work during the recent war with his boys and their fathers at a special banquet Monday night. Callahan served with the Office of Strategic Services during the war. He showed off a tiny pistol about the size of a cigarette; a compass as small as a fingertip; a dagger that could be strapped between a man’s shoulder blades and other equipment used by the OSS during the war in the China-India-Burma Theater of the war. Most of the OSS’ duties would fall under the purview of the Central Intelligence Agency.
1972
March 15 — John Orcutt was named as the new city clerk by Mayor William O. Smith. Orcutt spent 27 years in bookkeeping and office work, starting in 1940 at a car dealership before moving on to Van Der Horst Corp. and Dresser-Clark. He replaced retired clerk Thomas Olson, who stepped down in January, and stepped into the office today to replace acting clerk Bernard Kenney, who was reappointed as deputy clerk by the mayor.
March 18 — Does Allegany County need a unified police force? The idea to merge, replace or eliminate the dozen-odd town police forces into one group is gaining some traction, especially after campus and urban disturbances of the late 1960s which occasionally spilled over into rural counties; the closer of the Fillmore and Belfast State Police substations; and the apprehension that the now-completing Southern Tier Expressway will produce an influx of outsiders seeking more than legitimate recreation. The plan, however, would stumble over cost.
1997
March 15 — Delegates from five states made their way to Washington D.C. this week to lobby for Interstate 67 — along the Route 219 corridor from the Peace Bridge near Buffalo to Virginia. Pat Valentine, a retired restauranteur from DuBois, first went to Washington 35 years ago to lobby for an upgraded Route 219. “You don’t get nothing unless you keep after it — we’ll never give up,” the 81-year-old said on his fourth lobbying trip. While Pennsylvania senators at the time said they supported the estimated $5 billion project, the project is now at the 55-year mark without a major federal allocation or Interstate designation.
March 16 — “There’s a lot of pressure behind here,” said Dennis Deibler, Olean’s chief water treatment plant operator as he points to a cracked wall with water leaking through — a wall holding back 40,000 gallons of water at the North Olean plant. “It’s just a matter of time before this wall goes.” The talk, during a tour with state and federal officials, was a lobbying effort to find funds for the 79-year-old water plant. Diebler noted that damage at the basin, or in a 100,000-gallon concrete clear well or the 500,000-gallon settling tank could result in a burst — possibly killing workers and certainly shutting it down and leading to a serious water shortage in the city. A major overhaul was undertaken in 2002.