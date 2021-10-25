From cracking down on Salamanca’s bootleggers to building homes and cars for vets, from a “book-et” brigade to hopping on the Information Superhighway, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Oct. 25 — Isadore Isaac, department commander for the state’s Grand Army of the Republic fraternal organization, made an impromptu stop in Olean to a large welcome. The local members, along with the Women’s Relief Corps, were discussing the desire to build a soldiers’ monument in the city, which for some unknown reason has been proposed and dismissed over the years. Following the discussion, Isaac chastised the city’s leading men, noting it “a shame and disgrace to any city that has the population and apparent wealth that Olean has, to delay this subject much longer.” Isaac took out a $20 gold piece and gave it to the WRC as the seed fund for the monument.
Oct. 28 — District Attorney A.M. Laidlaw has been summoned to Salamanca by Mayor John Hoag to clean up that city from alleged bootlegging and other “flagrant law violations’’.” Federal help may also be sought. Hoag noted that since city police are so well-known, they can’t get into at least six known gin joints in town. As a result, he expects to tap the Buffalo prohibition enforcement officer to help crack down on the hooch
1946
Oct. 25 — Several efforts to help area veterans get back to work are in motion. Jimmie Zoghibe, Olean’s first disabled veteran of the war, received a specially equipped motor car from the government. Having lost his foot in a German battle two days before the end of the war, he was presented with the 1946 Oldsmobile that had been rigged for him to drive despite the loss of a foot. In another effort, hundreds of surplus typewriters of all makes are being made available to veterans who need them for school under the GI bill or for business.
Oct. 28 — As Mayor Thomas Gustafson opened the first temporary veterans’ housing units in the Front Street project, he called on the state for more assistance. “What I would like to see in Olean is a multiple-unit permanent housing program for low-income families,” he said, which would alleviate a housing crunch in the postwar years. He said he would help form a five-member group immediately to petition the state to create an Olean Public Housing Authority. Such a group exists today — the Olean Housing Authority operates hundreds of units in projects around the city, as well as in the former Olean House hotel building.
1971
Oct. 27 — Like a firefighting effort of old, the “book-et brigade” joined forces to move the 14,000 volumes of the Allegany Public Library from its old home to a new structure. Rather than rent or borrow a truck, two lanes worth of students helped the effort down Union Street to the new home of the library at the former Allegany Bank building. Storekeepers watched indulgently as the move proceeded smoothly. A grand opening will be held as soon as all the books are back in order at the new home.
Oct. 30 — In its first purpose-built campus, the Olean Housing Authority reported that 52 apartments for families are the fruits being reaped from a two-year-old planning effort at Alder Court. More projects are set to open in rapid succession — two projects for 21 elder persons or couples will open at Spring and Front streets this winter, and room for 60 more elderly people or couples at Seneca and Alder streets next spring. The projects were primarily funded through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
1996
Oct. 29 — City officials said they may use a state law written to target brothels if landlords don’t do more to aid in the fight against illegal drugs in the city. Encouraging landlords to evict or not rent to those with drug convictions, the city will begin notifying landlords when their tenants are convicted. Under a state law that stands today to shut down homes of “ill repute,” landlords who are aware of multiple convictions over the course of a year are required to boot tenants, and face a $5,000 fine if the city has to step in and evict them. “People have been clamoring for something,” said Police Chief Patrick Brandow. “They’re saying, ‘Why don’t you do something about these people?’”
Oct. 31 — When a man called the Olean Public Library for information on claddagh rings, a computer search was the only way to find the information for the man. Thanks to a new internet system — available for cardholders age 14 and older — an assistant librarian was able to print off information and fax it to the man. Some other recent queries which were possible, officials said, included a search for domestic farm animal mutations, statistics on domestic violence, and job postings in North Carolina. Librarian Joan Armbruster said the internet is not expected to replace books or other materials — which remain a large part of the collection 25 years later.