From a law-abiding, if not quiet, Halloween for Olean to the return of one of the fallen, from a training fire growing to an emergency to a new mayor for Olean, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Nov. 1 — Twasn’t exactly a quiet Halloween in Olean, but it was a law-abiding celebration for the most part. Streets were filled with marked merrymakers from early evening to midnight. More than 200 men and boys attended the program at the YMCA, featuring cadet games, junior events, burlesque baseball and clown acts. Police received few complaints from the different sections of the city but no arrests were made. Some street signs and signs with directions for motorists were damaged, it was reported.
Nov. 2 — A committee on Near East Relief has been announced, to be chaired by former mayor W.Z. Georgia. The drive aims to assist Armenians, who following the Armenian Genocide during World War I, have been subject to various attacks from Turks and others in the region. “Last year 140 villages were destroyed, thousands of mothers and daughters were violated and slain,” Georgia said in his appeal. “Fathers were herded into buildings and burned. Multitudes of orphaned children were driven into the wilderness to wander and die.” The nine-day firestorm in September that leveled Smyrna and killed upward of 125,000 people and made almost 400,000 homeless “has astounded the world and shocked the sensibilities of all peoples of all creeds and nations.”
1947
Nov. 1 — An almost full moon made for a bright night in Olean, but the children took advantage of it far more than the pranksters. Around 2,000 children and their parents reveled at School No. 2, with about 200 making the trek along State Street for a parade to Bradner Stadium. Police Capt. George Finger said that Halloween was the quietest he had seen in the 25 years he had spent on the force. Two false fire alarms and a few windows were soaped, but apparently serious acts of destruction were not on the program.
Nov. 5 — U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Andrew Lucyszyn, killed at New Caledonia, came home to Olean last night. His casket rolled into Olean after spending years overseas, the first World War II casualty to be returned to the city for burial. Around 300 people stood in a reverent, silent group as the flag-draped casket was unloaded from the train and put on a hearse. The return was one of the first in the nation as a worldwide effort to return the bodies of Americans killed in World War II commenced. The effort, the largest body recovery effort in history, would return more than 151,000 bodies by 1951.
1972
Nov. 1 — Terming the resultant blaze “a misjudgement on my part,” Fire Chief James Young accepted blame for a Halloween fire which extensively damaged houses set for urban renewal demolition and caused smoke and water damages to nearby homes. Young had lit the fire in the basement at 224 N. 1st St. as a “single company training exercise, but due to a misjudgement on my part, it got too big.” Due to debris and drafts in the building, the fire raged out of control and to a Bordonaro Bros. house next door. Water from the firefighting flooded North Union Street business basements, but patrons continued watching a George C. Scott movie at the Palace Theater behind the blaze.
Nov. 2 — The worst in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies have tapped Danny Ozark to manage the team. The 48-year-old never played a day in the majors, and was the surprise choice after the Phillies fired Frank Lucchesi. He coached for eight years with the LA Dodgers, and Phillies’ officials hope some of Walt Alston’s magic — Ozark’s old boss — will rub off on them. Ozark started his baseball career with the Olean Oilers of the old PONY League. He played second base and batted .247 that season. He would manage the team until 1979, leading them to three postseason appearances. He died in 2009.
1997
Nov. 2 — Olean officials hope that scheduled air service will return to the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport. City leaders, along with St. Bonaventure University officials, announced that preplanned, scheduled flights and “University Charters” could begin this winter thanks to Northeast Airlines. Northeast officials said they hope to enter into a joint venture with a local travel agency to handle bookings at the town of Ischua facility. Newark, N.J., and Baltimore are seen as the initial destinations, with more to be added if needed.
Nov. 5 — Jim Griffin will be the next mayor of Olean. With 57% of the unofficial tally in, Griffin defeated Democratic candidate David Anastasia and Conservative candidate Charlotte McLaughlin to become the city’s second full-time mayor. Democratic observers noted that even if the party had not split over its candidate — McLaughlin had challenged Anastasia for the nomination and then ran on a third party line — it was still unlikely to have changed the result of the race. Griffin swept every city ward in the race. Unlike his two most recent predecessors, Griffin would serve just one term as mayor.