From a banner class at St. Bonaventure College to airtight ball by the Olean Oilers, from a wander outdoors to the end of a tax standoff between the Seneca Nation and the state, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
May 27 — Edward Ballinger, ex-captain of the Olean corps of the Salvation Army, and the 16-year-old girl he is accused of abducting were found in Sioux Falls, S.D. this morning, according to a telegram to police. The girl has been missing for 14 days, police Chief Jack Dempsey said, while Ballinger has been missing for 11 days. Dempsey said he is sure they are in South Dakota, and is only waiting for confirmation they have been picked up.
May 27 — The banner St. Bonaventure College Class of ‘22 celebrated the traditional class-day exercises with a success never surpassed by any preceding graduates. The class, of 44 men, began their day with perfect attendance at Mass, where each received communion. Dinner at the Ideal Restaurant and a theater party at the Palace Theater filled the afternoon, with an evening parade through the dining hall for commencement. Each graduate then threw a shovelful of dirt on the class tree on campus before saying goodbye.
1947
May 24 — Playing airtight ball behind the four-hit hurling of Harry Hinz, the Olean Oilers blanked the Batavia Clippers 6-0 — earning the No. 2 spot in the PONY League two games behind Lockport. The locals got to clip hurler Marvin Ludwig for 11 singles including a double and a long home run blast over the right centerfield wall by Pete Doiron. Hinz beaned a batter in the head, but the man recovered well enough to take his position for the last half of the inning, but left shortly thereafter.
May 27 — Because rain of the past few weeks has prevented completion of work on Cattaraugus County’s Field of Honor at Mount View Cemetery, Memorial Day services are being shifted from a planned ribbon cutting at the site to Bradner Stadium. The roads around the site are still under construction, and officials worry that cars will have problems navigating it. A small ceremony is expected at the site, “but it seems wise to hold the big general ceremonies at the stadium this year,” said county Legion Commander Sam Herzog.
1972
May 23 — While it’s too early to tell if the Olean High football team will do better than their 0-8-1 record in 1971, one thing is known for certain — a dozen veteran players and a rookie coach will be involved. A nine-game schedule is planned, with the annual Olean-Bradford game to be the season finale on the newly-sod Bradford field. Ten seniors and two underclassmen are set to return, and a coach is still being found after Dave McCauley departed for Little Falls Central School.
May 26 — The annual Outdoors special section lays out the happenings and goings-on for the Summer of 1972. Take a boat ride from the Onoville Marina Park to enjoy the weed-free waters of the Allegheny Reservoir. Watch — in person or on TV — the eighth crowning of Miss New York on the Olean High School stage. The new beach at Quaker Lake opens in June. Take a ride during an Allegheny Valley Sports Car Association road rally — there’s two this summer.
1997
May 23 — Seneca Nation of Indians officials reacted joyfully after Gov. George Pataki announced the state would no longer seek to tax Indian sales of gasoline and cigarettes. “This is what we have been fighting for” said SNI President Michael Schindler. “It’s a great day for the Seneca Nation.” The announcement ended a 52-day embargo of gas and cigarette deliveries to Indian retailers. The next day, however, a court order filed by convenience store owners statewide would put a restraining order on the governor.
May 28 — After seven years of fighting, the efforts by over a dozen Salamanca residents to avoid signing new leases for their property with the SNI came to an end as eviction notices were issued. A group of around 100 watched the last 16 members of SCOUT throw their keys and a symbolic check for over $23,000 into the river. SNI officials noted the 99-year leases for as low as $1 were unfair, and the holdouts were given five opportunities to sign new 40-year with 40-year renewal option leases over almost a decade.