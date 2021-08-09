From celebrating Irish independence with soccer to cabbies walking out, from an eye on river health to a second title for a Men’s Amateur champ, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Aug. 9 — Police have a mystery machine. An Overland car was found hanging to the embankment at Fourth and Reed streets this morning. One wheel was caught in a tree, and the automobile did not fall to the bottom. The car had only three clues — a New York license plate, a man’s hat, and a letter to a local automobile dealer with a postmark of Ontario. Where the car came from, whose car it was, and how it got hung up in a tree are anybody’s guess.
Aug. 13 — The local Ancient Order of Hibernians will join with Sacred Heart Church of Portville in the annual field day and picnic for the group to be held in conjunction with the celebration of Irish independence. The AOH and the church will hold a tug of war against each other, it is reported. In addition, a rare game in America will be played — association football. That would be real football with the feet (what Americans now call soccer). Michael Regan, former chief of police of Buffalo, will umpire the games.
1946
Aug. 9 — Olean Selective Service Board No. 645 closed up shop in the Exchange National Bank Building this afternoon, moving its records and equipment to Salamanca. The board office had been in continuous operation since the start of the draft in October 1940. While the Salamanca board will continue to classify registrants, the site will take over duties from Olean and Ellicottville. Thousands of men were classified by the board when in Olean during the lead up to and duration of World War II, with hundreds being selected for military service. The “peacetime” draft would continue through the Korean and Vietnam wars, ending in 1973.
Aug. 13 — As labor troubles grip industries across the country, the Jamestown and Olean Local No. 649 Teamsters reported they will walk off the job at taxicab companies across the region as a strike at Blue Bird Cab Service continues. Ten Blue Bird drivers quit following the firing of another driver by owner Joe Magnano. Union men claim the firing was retaliation for union activity, while Magnano said it was for performance. In negotiations, drivers are seeking $39 a week for six, 10-hour days — 65 cents an hour.
1971
Aug. 12 — Mayor William O. Smith broke ground with a golden shovel for a $5.5 million wastewater treatment plant in West Olean. The new plant was necessary following a natural gas explosion a few years earlier which leveled part of the facility. Expected to be done by summer 1973, the plant would be devastated by the Flood of 1972 — leading to further overhauls during construction. The plant would go without further much-needed upgrade until the state DEC ordered a major project in the mid-2010s following years of untreated waste being discharged into the river.
Aug. 14 — The DEC has warned Agway and Felmont Oil to be on the lookout for pollution problems following a massive fish kill downstream on the Allegheny River. The kill is believed to have come from a phenol discharge by the Kendall refinery in Bradford, killing thousands of carp, suckers, minnows and bullheads on both sides of the border due to low water flows. More monitoring is being done across the region, DEC officials said, adding that by monitoring fish for distress or death, there will be more warning to the companies to shut down production than by chemical testing the water alone.
1996
Aug. 12 — Tim Klimczyk of Raleigh, N.C., used 14 straight pars on Sunday afternoon at Bartlett Country Club to down Kyle Henzel, 7-and-6, and win his second Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament. Klimczyk had also won the 1992 Men’s Am. “I really didn’t hit a bad shot and even when I didn’t hit a good one, I chipped it in close enough to make par,” he said. “When you keep making pars like that … it can get to your opponent because there really aren’t any openings.”
Aug. 15 — A state judge ruled that the state begin collecting sales taxes on gasoline and cigarettes sold to non-Indians on the state’s reservations within 120 days. The lawsuit, brought by non-Indian convenience store operators near reservations, came after Gov. George Pataki suspended a July deadline on the collections, citing fears of confrontations like those previously seen with Native Americans including tolls or closures on state roads. A 1994 Supreme Court ruling allowed for the taxation of sales to non-Indians.