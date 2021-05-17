From busting bootleggers to jobs for vets, from new construction to governments eyeing that new Internet thing, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
May 17 — Mrs. Lean O’Connell of this city received word today from the War Department that the body of her husband, Pvt. Michael O’Connell, has been shipped from France and is expected to arrive in New York City about May 21. O’Connell left Olean with the first draft contingent which left this city in September 1917. He died Feb. 8, 1918, and was, it is believed, the first soldier from this vicinity to give his life for his country in the world war. He was a member of Company B, 26th Engineers.
May 18 — For the want of a lighted tail light, Ben Landan of Buffalo lost a truck loaded with booze last night. Driving a high-speed truck, he was stopped at Eighth and Wayne streets by Police Chief John Dempsey and Sheriff Raymont Mallery. Landan’s rear light failed to show a signal. He offered $10 to pay the fine, but the officers told him to follow their automobile to the police station. He attempted to slip the officers, but shots fired into the air persuaded Landan to return. Searching the vehicle, the officers found three jugs and ten cases of booze, hidden in bags, chicken crates, bushel baskets and boxes.
1946
May 17 — In the face of nationwide strikes, coal field shutdowns and shortages of fuel and raw materials, the jobs-for-veterans campaign has proved successful in Olean. “In spite of the uncertainties of the situation, figures show an increase of approximately 30 placements over the month just preceding the campaign,” said Lamar Curtis of the U.S. Employment Service. So far, 65 veterans have moved from the service into the workplace thanks to stringent screenings and examinations of skills and experience for the servicemen.
May 21 — Local dairy farmers are being encouraged to plant as much early variety grain as possible by the county’s agricultural agent, W.E. Washbon. He noted that temporary silos are just one way of storing more grain and silage to meet the fall milk market demands after a global food shortage struck after World War II — raising prices on crops and milk products to compensate for demand in war-torn areas.
1971
May 17 — While Olean may not be booming, it is hardly standing still. Since 1967, $11 million in new construction has been performed, Times Herald records show. Turning the clock back 15 years shows many projects of new buildings and additions, ranging from the new Olean Municipal Building, the YMCA, Tops Market, Olean Medical Group at South Union and East Henley streets, the new BOCES center on Windfall Road, and various hotels, restaurants and storefronts. Some like Carrol’s Drive-in and the Castle Cinema are long gone, but others like Sanzo Beverage Co. and the Olean Times Herald building remain open under the same names.
May 22 — A state judge ruled Olean will keep its 11 wards after ruling on a redistricting plan. The case came after two residents sued the city to comply with constitutional mandates for “one person, one vote” representation as the then-current setup had wards ranging in size from 843 to 3,066 residents. Two years prior, the judge said a weighted vote on the council would suffice until after the 1970 Census was in. The city moved to the current seven ward setup in 1994, and it has not been adjusted to reflect changing populations.
1996
May 17 — More people are looking to local governments to hop on the Information Superhighway. At a local government conference at Houghton College, state archives officials told attendees to look to the Internet as a way to distribute budgets, laws and contact information. “Not only will people be able to come out and look at your home page, but they’ll be able to complete a transaction,” said Stan Schwartz, head of tech services for the state archives. Most officials cited the cost of long-distance phone calls for dial-up services as a reason to hold off on the new-fangled web pages, but organizers said costs would come down as telephone and cable television providers get into the Internet game.
May 23 — Enrollment at St. Bonaventure University is up 65% since 1993, university officials reported, as they closed off admissions for the fall semester. “I’m very happy with the things we have done,” said SBU President Robert Wickenheiser. The number of freshmen crew from 374 in 1993 to 570 in 1996, officials said, with expanded arts programs and improved marketing of the university cited as the reasons for the increase.