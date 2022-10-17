From shooting out electric pole insulators to more forest fires decimating area woodlands, from planning the tenants at the Olean Center Mall to a midnight of madness, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Oct. 18 — The practice of using the big porcelain insulators on poles carrying high tension wires in this section as rifle targets is, as evidenced by a tragic death over the weekend, a dangerous menace. Leon T. Gooden, an Olean Electric Light and Power Co. employee, was killed last weekend by a downed high-tension power line. It was confirmed a few days later that the reason the line was down was because the insulator was shot off by a rifle round — a broken insulator carrying the lead splatter was show to an Olean Evening Times representative. On Sunday, 22 new insulators were placed, and by Tuesday five of those needed another replacement due to gunshot damage.
Oct. 23 — The Olean High Crimson and Gold lads found their stride in the second half to give the Wellsville 11 a defeat at Forness Field. Neither side scored in the first half, and a 0-0 draw was in the cards. But a series of end runs and line plunges move the ball 90 yards and into the end zone. The game ended with a 20-6 tally in the home team’s favor. The attendance showed a remarkable improvement over that of last week, and the game was noted for its fairness by both sides and the crowd which attended from Wellsville was in the best of spirits toward the local fans.
1947
Oct. 22 — Hoping to cut costs, the Pennsylvania Railroad hopes to eliminate manned crossing stations at four city crossings — First, Fourth, Wayne and King streets. However, city officials and residents asked the state’s Public Service Commission at a hearing in the First National Bank building to keep the men at the crossings. “I believe all four crossings are dangerous,” said Mayor Thomas Gustafson. “It does not seem to make sense to eliminate the watchmen. The Common Council and the City of Olean stand opposed to their removal.” School officials noted that hundreds of students use the crossings each day, and “the possibility of accident is definitely less with a watchman,” said schools Superintendent Donald Keagle.
Oct. 23 — The worst forest fire in several years was raging at 2 p.m. in Steam Valley and was spreading to Gleason Hill. A score or more carloads of men from Westons Mills and Portville were fighting the blaze. Helen Gerringer, observer at the Rock City fire tower, said the blaze was plainly visible to her. Another fire was spotted at the Olean city junction near the Cherry Street dump, which spread to Dugan Road and was fortunately now under control. Gerringer noted that the burning of trash at the dump had been prohibited, until the forest fire menace had ended, due to the prolong dry season which made nearby woods a tinderbox. In fact, the banning of all hunting in the state was implemented to lessen the risks of fire.
1972
Oct. 18 — The push is on to find tenants for the proposed Olean Center Mall. Guerino Butchello said he is “confident of the way things are moving,” on his proposed $5 million development along Union Street, and he expects to have the list of tenants ready by a city Urban Renewal Agency deadline of Feb. 1. It is expected the mall would contain two major department stores and 27 or 28 smaller shops. “We do have a lot of interest by stores, both regional and national,” he said.
Oct. 22 — For Parents Weekend, St. Bonaventure University took to the sky. Among the various events, the highlight was an appearance by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who plummeted from an old C-47 Skytrain over the campus to show off their skills. Soldiers from the various airborne units and the Green Berets, the men with an average of 800 jumps each put on a great show for the families and the students.
1997
Oct. 18 — With dunks, shooting contests, scrimmages, dry ice and spotlights, the St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s basketball teams officially christened the 1997-98 season with Midnight Madness before many happy fans. But “tonight is more for show — everything starts at practice tomorrow,” said coach Jim Baron. “Tonight is more for the spectators. The fans get a chance to see the new players for the first time. It’s also a chance to create some excitement.” The first test will come 18 days from now during an exhibition game against the Australian Select Team. But consistency will be needed, Baron said, if the squad hopes to break its .500 record and fifth place spot in the Atlantic 10 East from last season.
Oct. 20 — Local elections heat up with various competitions. Michael Nevins is seeking another term as district attorney, but the Republican faces competition from Edward Sharkey, a former assistant district attorney in Erie County. Residents are asked to use the new-fangled email to submit questions for the Olean mayoral debate between Republican James Griffin, Democrat David Anastasia and Conservative Caroline McLaughlin. Salamanca mayoral candidates Democrat Carmen Vecchiarella and incumbent Republican Rosalyn Hoag shared their visions for the next four years in the city.