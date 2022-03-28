From the worst still in Olean to new telephone lines, from shooting down a new Olean High School to uncertainty over Seneca cigarettes and gas, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
March 29 — Anyone wanting to write a book “Why I Don’t Drink Moonshine” should check out the latest still seized by Olean police. The still, taken in a raid on 214 E. Pine St., would drive even the Old Soak himself to get on the wagon. An old wash boiler, a wooden pail and a couple of twists of copper coil are the principle parts. Police Chief John Dempsey said that based on the poor quality of the still and the trimmings of dough, glue and dirty towel, the products might as well have had a skull and crossbones put on them — between contamination and methanol risks, such booze could make a man blind or kill him, the chief said.
March 31 — Five cars on the Dominion Express — which left Olean last night on the Buffalo-to-Washington run — slid down a 20-foot embankment into the old Pennsylvania Canal at Halifax, Dauphin County, early this morning due to a broken rail. There were 90 passengers on the train, and may were asleep in their berths. Fortunately, only one passenger was seriously injured, and no deaths were reported. Some managed to sleep through the whole incident. Many passengers had to be taken from the windows of the sleepers as the doors were so deeply embedded in mud they could not be opened.
1947
March 29 — New York Telephone is stringing up a new toll line from Olean to Buffalo, part of the company’s largest improvement project in its history. The line as big around as a man’s arm and needing dozens of splices to add in each section — will require 100,000 man-hours to install on poles and underground. Begun almost a year ago, the line will require 530 tons of lead and 275 tons of copper, as well as 15 five-man teams to install and 35 splicing crews to get running. The new line should make busy signals a thing of the past, as right now it is often hard to connect Buffalo to Olean or Salamanca regularly due to high call volumes.
March 31 — Traffic will continue as normal, but the Shawmut line is calling it quits on Tuesday. Taken over by the Pennsylvania Railroad, the final trip from Olean to St. Marys was made by a Shawmut engine crew today, leaving at 10 a.m. The engine is expected to remain at St. Mary’s as the transfer takes place. The local trackage was acquired March 3 at auction and subsequently sold to the Pennsy. Locally, the Shawmut line will be used from Olean about two miles to the Campbell Oil Company and the Border Oil and Gas Company on East State Road.
1972
March 30 — By a 61-39 margin, voters overwhelmingly shot down a $4.3 million capital project plan to build a new Olean High School. A similar margin was recorded in a referendum on renovating the historic Sullivan Street school as a junior high school. The new site, the former Thatcher Glass Works on Wayne Street, was to be the site of a modern one-floor high school with several buildings. “It’s obviously difficult to react to a substantial rejection of our program,” said school board President Donald Bergreen, noting both proposals needed 60% of voters to agree before moving forward — which, after three attempts to pass, would be abandoned. “We obviously must look at other alternatives.”
March 31 — A pair of commuter passenger train coaches — among the last from Hoboken, N.J. — made their way through Olean to their permanent home in Arcade. The Arcade and Attica Railroad purchased the cars from the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad for about the cost of their draperies, officials said, and the coaches will increase the rolling scenic railroad passenger stock of the railroad by 50%. Such capacity will be needed, officials said, as they expect to turn a profit despite the relocation of former freight mover Borden Co. out of the area.
1997
March 30 — Even as the weather improves locally, “it’s Florida, Florida, Florida,” said Maggie Verderber, AAA travel consultant in Olean on the destinations sought by potential spring breakers. “It’s because of families. They do Disney or the beaches. For the older, non-children families, it’s Las Vegas or cruises.” Those lagging behind in their decision-making — most families book around Christmas for Easter, she added — can still get in on the action. “I had some calls (this week), ‘Can you get this week to Florida?’ Sure you can, just bring me your credit card.”
April 1 — The Seneca Nation of Indians have rejected a state plan to tax cigarettes and gasoline sold to non-Senecas. Despite an agreement between Gov. George Pataki’s administration and five other tribes in the state to raise cigarette prices and for most of them to stop selling gasoline, the Seneca Tribal Council voted unanimously to reject the proposal. A state court ruling ordered the state to begin collecting taxes from the non-Indian wholesalers outside the reservations who supply the reservations’ retailers. Exactly what the future holds for retailers — and their employees — is unknown, tribal leaders report.