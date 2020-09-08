From marching for labor to freedom for Louis Zamperini, from plugging old oil wells to the end of the nativity in city parks, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Sept. 7 — Hundreds lined up for the most successful Labor Day parade in Olean’s history. Five bands furnished music for the marchers from Olean, Salamanca and Bradford. Mayor Samuel Carlson of Jamestown, who is running for Congress for the area, told the crowd at Lincoln Park that the only effective and successful way for labor to secure redress of existing wrongs is by striking at the ballot box. “My advice to you is to get into politics — not in a partisan or class sense but as American citizens and patriots,” he said.
Sept. 11 — More than 100 ex-servicemen applied for their Victory Medal at the army recruiting station in the city building on Saturday, with the award given to anyone who wore the nation’s uniform between April 1917 and Nov. 11, 1918. Among those applying was Mrs. Levina Cushen, whose son, Harry Carney, Co. I, 108th Infantry, was killed serving with the British at Ypres Lys. She also received word from the War Department that her son’s remains are now on the way from France, and expects the body to arrive most any day.
1945
Sept. 7 — The vast majority of Oleanders support ending another sign of war — permanent Daylight Savings Time enacted in 1942. Many commented that daylight savings in winter meant that school children went to classes in the dark, but those asked still support it during the summertime. Lt. John Dunnett of New Jersey, in town to visit relatives after returning from war, noted that England has already made the transition. Firefighter John Volz said “there wasn’t any sense to it in the first place,” and the change back was needed. Congress would set things right at the end of the month.
Sept. 10 — Olean’s favorite son Lt. Louis Zamperini, who was lost in his Army plane 27 months ago, is on his way home. The renowned athlete — who caused a diplomatic row in the 1936 Olympics by stealing a Nazi flag — has been released from a Japanese POW camp after years of brutal treatment by guards. He is now on a boat on his way to his parents in California, where they moved after living on Coleman Street in Olean. Zamperini would die in 2012.
1970
Sept. 8 — Oil wells dating back to the 1870s are among those now being plugged in Allegany State Park. The wells, some going down 700 feet or so, are being plugged by three local drilling companies in an attempt to protect the water table and mitigate hazards to the increasing number of hunters, hikers, campers and skiers who enjoy the park. While no one is known to have been lost in one of the 200 known wells, a 4-year-old Bradford girl may have fallen to her death in one in 1938. While some wells are being plugged at the top and bottom, others are being completely filled with cement slurry.
Sept. 10 — Dave McCauley, Olean High football coach, said the nagging minor injuries shouldn’t hold back his squad too much this season. Choices need to be made on various positions, McCauley said, from offensive guard to the backfield and over to the defensive line, before the season opener versus Sweet Home. There’s been plenty of flip-flopping of positions, with Dick Hannon showing well at tight end so far. However, one choice that won’t need to be made is at linebacker, where Bill Aiello (now the mayor of Olean) is back for his fourth season.
1995
Sept. 7 — “I’m still pinching myself. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was the most exciting two days of my life,” said Alexis Verros-Wright of Great Valley, who spent some time with Oprah Winfrey. Verros-Wright, who friends say is the Greek Oprah, was one of eight look-alikes flown to Chicago for a special episode of the talk show legend’s upcoming season. Friends began saying the Cattaraugus County resident looked like the star after a 1988 Time magazine cover story. Oprah wasn’t totally convinced, though. “But you’re white,” the host said, but insisted Verros-Wright was somehow familiar to the star.
Sept. 12 — Away with the manger, Olean Common Council members said, following 10 months of debate over private religious displays in city parks. “If we allow certain religious displays in the parks, then we open it up to all displays, including the burning cross and the swastika,” said Alderman Jim Griffin, one of four aldermen to vote in favor of the ban following a request to place a nativity scene in Lincoln Park. The issue would be raised again in 2007 with a nativity — and a large Wiccan pentagram — on the lawn at the Olean Municipal Building. The pentagram was hit by a vandal in a pickup truck, and by mid-December, both displays would be removed.