From a massive jailbreak to a long return home for a downed flyer, from many construction projects to a dominating effort by the Olean Huskies, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Sept. 22 — Three prisoners of the county jail in Little Valley made their getaway in a jail delivery early this morning. The men broke out at about 5:40 a.m., and are believed to be making a run for Buffalo. James Bradley and Frank Watson, of New York and Boston, had pleaded guilty to grand larceny and had been sentenced to the Elmira reformatory. Edward Kennedy, an Indian, had pleaded guilty to the robbery of some Boy Scouts near Gowanda and was sentenced to eight months in jail.
Sept. 23 — A North 10th Street family reported that a stick of dynamite, a cap and a fuse were found in the basement of their recently-purchased home, wrapped in a 1918 copy of the Olean Evening Times. Mrs. James Hicks, of 420 N. 10th St., said she was putting items in the basement when she came across the package. The police are taking the report seriously following a Sept. 16 bombing on Wall Street. That attack, the deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil at that point, has never been solved. Anarchists and socialists amid the Red Scare are believed to be to blame, however, for the attack which killed 40 people.
1945
Sept. 21 — Col. Richard Carmichael, leader of the first B-29 Superfortress crew to be captured, is homeward bound after a year in a Japanese POW camp. The husband of Murial Carmichael of Olean, has landed in San Francisco after having been treated on a hospital ship following his release. “I’ve got into the habit of expecting to be beaten or hit or forced to do degrading work, and I still catch myself waiting for a sudden blow or slap,” he said. “Being treated like a human being is wonderful.” The couple is expected to return to Olean shortly.
Sept. 24 — Just a few weeks after his 99th birthday, Reuben Milgate of Cuba passed away. Born near Ithaca in 1846, his family moved to the area a few years later. He had worked his farm — which the family moved to in 1864 — until just a few days earlier. In his earlier days, he drove horses to help build the dam at Cuba Lake and collected oil with the Indians at the oil spring to sell for medicine. He helped clear the virgin timber in the Wolf Run area, which were turned into 85-foot spars and shipped down the old canal to market.
1970
Sept. 23 — Houses fronting West State Road are being demolished to expand the Castle Inn just east of the restaurant. The demolitions will make room for parking facilities for a 30-unit motel, a theater and two tennis courts. The $165,000, 350-seat theater will show “family movies” and be leased to the Carroll hamburger drive-in firm. Carroll, once a chain of fast food burger restaurants, now owns many Burger King franchises including those in the Olean area. Construction is expected to be finished in 1971.
Sept. 24 — Ground was broken at the northeast corner of Seneca and Alder streets for the first of two sites on which will be built 103 dwelling units for low-income families. “The housing units which will form here will serve to meet the goal of a decent home and a suitable environment for every family,” said Mayor William O. Smith before he used a golden shovel to move the first load of dirt. Today, the site is under the care of the Olean Housing Authority and continues to serve families after half a century.
1995
Sept. 22 — Dal-Tile International Inc. of Dallas announced it will merge with American Olean Tile Co., taking a controlling interest in the East Olean factory by early 1996. Noting the ability of the local plant to crank out tile on-time and en masse, Dal-Tile officials said they hope to bring better cost management to the facility. Thanks to a competitor in unglazed ceramics exiting the business two years earlier, sales from the Olean site have been brisk. However, the plant would close in 2012 and leave hundreds out of work.
Sept. 24 — Olean Huskies football coach Mike Kane was wondering if his team was good enough to bounce back after losing a close game last weekend, but the Huskies came out ahead in a 14-0 win over Amherst. The visiting quad made it into the end zone just once, but a motion penalty wiped out the 36-yard scoring play on the Tigers’ first possession. While OHS’ Jesse Turner keyed the offense with 22 carries for 146 yards, defenders Chris Whiteman and Brian Benka made memorable tackles to keep the Tigers from gaining ground.